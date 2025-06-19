Trent Alexander-Arnold was ‘badly exposed’ on his Real Madrid debut and ‘failed to contribute offensively’ in the La Liga giants’ Club World Cup opener against Al Hilal on Wednesday.

Los Blancos drew 1-1 with the Saudi Pro League side as Federico Valverde failed to convert a stoppage time penalty to earn them all three points after Ruben Neves equalised from the spot following Gonzalo Garcia’s first half goal.

Alexander-Arnold started at right-back and we took it upon ourselves to record literally everything he did (and didn’t do) in his 64 minutes on the pitch, which wasn’t a lot.

And the Spanish press was far from impressed by his debut after Madrid paid Liverpool €10m [£8.5m] to release him from his contract early in order for him to represent them in he USA this summer.

Sport and Football Espana both gave Alexander-Arnold a 5/10 rating, hitting out at his poor physicality in the extreme heat in Florida, his lack of contribution in attack and his defending in general. So, everything was bad.

Sport said: ‘Xabi Alonso positioned him inside with the ball, but he never looked comfortable or created any advantage. Physically far from his best, it wasn’t the best debut for the Englishman, who also failed to contribute offensively.’

Football Espana said: ‘There has been much talk about Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of his debut, but it was an underwhelming one. He was not at his best defensively, and he struggled to make an impact in attack before being substituted.’

Goal gave the same rating, and said: ‘Not the best debut. Some of his passing was loose, and he was badly exposed defensively.’

Defensa Central, a dedicated Real Madrid website, also issued a 5/10 rating but were kinder in their analysis of Alexander-Arnold’s debut, claiming that although it was a ‘discrete debut’ ‘the profile of the footballer that has incorporated into the club is confirmed above all’.

Alexander-Arnold addressed the media after the game and insisted he had made the “right decision” to leave Liverpool for Madrid.

“It’s a very proud moment for me. It’s a moment that most, if not all players, dream of at some point in their life,” Alexander-Arnold said after. “But it was very challenging to play in that heat and very different from England.

“It’s the first time I’ve moved clubs. I didn’t know what to expect and it’s a big change but I’m loving every single minute of it. In my mind and in my heart, I know that I made the right decision for me.”