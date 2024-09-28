Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Newcastle United are both interested in signing Villarreal winger Alex Baena, according to reports.

Baena has five caps for the Spanish national team and has played 121 times for Villarreal, scoring 19 goals and providing 34 assists.

He is highly rated in Spain and reportedly has a €60million (£51m) release clause in his contract, which does not run out for another four years.

His contract length doesn’t matter given his very decent release clause, with Villarreal helpless if it is triggered.

Baena first signed for Villarreal when he was 11 years old and spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Girona, who were in the second division at the time.

The 23-year-old has started the season with an impressive four assists in six La Liga matches.

Baena’s form has caught the eye of several clubs around Europe, with Newcastle and Villa both reportedly keeping tabs on him.

Newcastle, Aston Villa battling to sign La Liga winger

This is according to CaughtOffside, where it is claimed ‘a battle royal is on the cards’ given the strong level of interest in the Spaniard.

Able to play on both wings and through the middle as a No. 10, Baena has ‘caught the attention of Newcastle’, it is claimed.

Neither Villa or Newcastle have been ‘put off’ by Baena’s release clause and are eager to complete the signing in the winter transfer window.

In a blow to the Magpies, it is said that Baena is ‘leaning towards’ joining the Villans due to the ‘Spanish and Yellow Submarine connection’ with Unai Emery in charge.

This is not the only transfer story this week that claims a player is ready to snub Newcastle for a Premier League rival.

It has also been reported that top Newcastle transfer target Marc Guehi has his heart set on joining a ‘bigger club’ and is ready to ‘jump at the opportunity to sign for Liverpool’.

Newcastle spent weeks trying to sign Guehi from Crystal Palace but the Londoners stood firm with their £75m asking price.

Some better news for the Magpies is that Anthony Gordon has confirmed he is “close” to signing a new contract.

Speaking before the Premier League match against Manchester City on Saturday, he said: “It’s close. I am really excited. I will focus on that when it comes to it but I am really excited about today and just want to focus on that today.”

