‘Baffled’ Liverpool slammed by pundit as Klopp is questioned for playing £35m star in wrong position

Liverpool have been criticised by a couple of former Premier League players after they found themselves 1-0 down to Wolves at half-time on Saturday.

The Premier League giants travelled to face Wolves at Molineux in the early kick-off on Saturday afternoon.

This is Liverpool’s first game since the international break and they have a poor record when they play at 12-30pm on Saturday (three losses and three draws in their last six games).

Liverpool got off to a dreadful start against Wolves. The visitors were 1-0 down at half-time and they really should have been further behind.

Pedro Neto was Wolves’ danger man during the opening 45 minutes and he set up Hwang Hee-Chan, who scored from close range inside the opening ten minutes.

Ex-Tottenham star Jermaine Jenas is commentating on the game for TNT Sports and he accused Liverpool of being “all over the place”.

“At the minute Liverpool can’t seem to put two passes together. Wolves are swarming all over them,” Jenas said.

“Liverpool seem a bit baffled about what they are meant to do to beat this Wolves team. They need to start putting it into the wide areas.”

Jenas added: “There have been quite a few moments of panic for Liverpool. They’ve been all over the place.”

Summer signing Alexis Mac Allister was operated in defensive midfield at the start of this game and Liverpool’s £35m summer signing struggled before being subbed off at the interval.

On Mac Allister, Arsenal legend Martin Keown said: “Whether it’s the best role [for Mac Allister], I’m not quite so sure. I think he would probably be better higher up in that midfield and somebody else sits deep.”

Interestingly, Mac Allister claimed before the Wolves game that he “likes” playing in a deeper role.

“I like it [playing in a deeper role], of course I’ve got to defend a little bit more, but that’s not a problem for me because I’m a team player,” Mac Allister told TNT Sports.

“It’s so important for the players to understand the game and that’s what I try to improve every day. Then you can play as an eight, six or 10, wherever.

“Now I’m playing as a six, which is a new position for me, but it’s a position I really like, I can do it and I can help the team from there.”

