Who will win the 2024 Ballon d’Or? Bellingham the early favourite but Mbappe, Haaland are lurking

Jude Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland are all in the race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi has claimed his eighth Ballon d’Or. The countdown to next year’s awards ceremony is already on and two England players are in the top four favourites to win the big one in 2024. The Euros, Copa America and AFCON are going to have a big say.

1) Jude Bellingham

A wonderful start to life in Madrid means Bellingham is the early frontrunner to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or. A Champions League with Real Madrid and Euro 2024 with England should do the trick.

2) Kylian Mbappe

He has got to win it sometime. Why not next year?

3) Erling Haaland

A million goals and a Treble with Manchester City were not enough to win the 2023 award. Fat chance this time around then, especially if Norway miss the Euros as expected.

4) Harry Kane

No England player has won the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001. Who better to end the drought than the best English player of the last decade?

5) Lionel Messi

Winning the Copa America surely wouldn’t be enough for an Inter Miami player to win the Ballon d’Or.

6) Rodri

Similar to Haaland, it is difficult to imagine Rodri having a better season than he did last time around. At least there is no Messi World Cup fairy tale to compete with.

7) Vinicius Junior

The best winger in the world is improving every single season and there is no reason to rule him out of the race for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

8) Kevin De Bruyne

After third and fourth-place finishes in 2022 and 2023, De Bruyne will hope he stays fit enough to be in contention next year.

9) Mohamed Salah

Messi went to the United States halfway through the year and it didn’t stop him from winning another Ballon d’Or, so Salah could still go to Saudi Arabia and still be in the hunt.

10) Cristiano Ronaldo

Winning an international tournament would help the majority of these players. It feels imperative for Ronaldo and surely still wouldn’t be nearly enough.