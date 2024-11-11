Ballon d’Or 2025? 9 stats that show Mohamed Salah is on another level right now
Mohamed Salah has arguably been the best player in the world in the opening weeks of the 2024-25 campaign, consistently making decisive contributions in the final third for a Liverpool side that are absolutely flying.
Liverpool find themselves top of the Premier League with a big five-point lead over Manchester City, while they’re also at the summit of the giant 32-team Champions League table as the only side to have won out of four so far.
Having been controversially omitted from the 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, Salah has emerged as one of the leading contenders for the prestigious award next year.