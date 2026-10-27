Lamine Yamal’s uncle slams Harry Kane Ballon d’Or victory with dig – ‘If you like football…’

Lamine Yamal’s uncle insists that people who “like football” would “go to see” his nephew and “not Harry Kane” after the England star won the Ballon d’Or.

Bayern Munich star Kane became the first Englishman to win the award for 25 years on Monday night after former Liverpool striker Michael Owen scooped the biggest individual prize in football in 2001.

Kane scored 61 club goals in 51 matches for Bayern Munich last season and added six goals for England at the World Cup too as Thomas Tuchel’s side reached the semi-finals in North America over the summer.

The England captain was up against Barcelona star Yamal and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe as his main contenders on the night.

And not everyone was happy with Kane scooping the Ballon d’Or with Yamal’s uncle, Abdul Abdellaoui, firing a dig at the England striker’s victory over his nephew.

Abdellaoui told El Larguero: “Well, the truth is it’s really sad, I feel really bad.

READ: Harry Kane Ballon d’Or win sees him lead England XI as Gerrard misses out

“My nephew was amazing, he was the best player in the world, everyone knows it. If you like football, you go to see Lamine, not Harry Kane.

“Harry Kane is a great goalscorer but Lamine is the best player who shines on the pitch and if he’s unlucky, there’s next year.”

When asked why he felt the Barcelona star failed to win the Ballon d’Or, Abdellaoui added: “Since Lamine is young, they always say he has time, he’s 19, and that’s why they’re not giving him the award. Harry, with only three days of football left, they’re saying, ‘come on, we’ll give him the award’.

“He’s won the World Cup, La Liga, the Super Cup, he plays really well, he’s had an incredible season, he scores goals that nobody else can. Passes, assists, whatever you want.

“Lamine will win more than one, but the sadness will pass in three days. In a few days he will be fine.”

Lamine Yamal ‘deserved it’ – Barcelona president

Reacting to Yamal’s defeat in London, Barcelona president Joan Laporta said: “I am convinced that he will win the Ballon d’Or, I don’t know when, but he deserved it.”

READ: Harry Kane told why he should NOT have won the Ballon d’Or ahead of Lamine Yamal

Yamal won the world’s best young player award for the third season in a row but missed out on the top award.

Sending a message to Yamal and his young team-mates, Laporta added: “In my view, he did enough to win the Ballon d’Or, but the voters decided the matter this way, and that must be accepted in a sporting spirit. I hope this will be a motivation for him on a personal level, and I am sure it will be. All his teammates will help him get over this disappointment quickly.

“We must give him love and support because he deserves it.”

Praising Yamal’s career so far, Laporta continued: “This is unique, and Lamine has achieved it since he was sixteen years old, and it is an achievement that deserves praise. He deserves everything, and we will all help him to be more motivated to win this award next year.”

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