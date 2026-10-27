Harry Kane has been told he may be miserable in the NFL

Harry Kane has been told that a post-football career as an NFL kicker could be “miserable,” especially if he lands somewhere like the New York Jets.

Kane became the first Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or since 2001 on Monday night. The Bayern Munich man scooped the award after a stellar season for club and country, with 61 goals in club football and 73 overall.

The England captain beat Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to the award.

After such a great season, and with 10 goals and seven assists already this term, 33-year-old Kane looks like he has a lot to offer still, but his post-retirement plans have come back into view after his achievement.

He has previously revealed a desire to become an NFL kicker once his football career is over, stating: “It all depends on what happens in my career over the next five or six years, the motivation and what I want to do.

“The NFL is a lot more realistic, let’s put it that way.”

US sports reporter Brian Smith feels he’d be a good asset to an NFL side, telling talkSPORT: “Harry Kane is coming for your job.

“I have seen it with my own eyes, he is pretty damn good, he can kick better than some NFL kickers.”

Co-host Jay Lawrence replied: “Do you know what’s frustrating about that?

“If Harry Kane were to genuinely want to give that a go, then I think it’s getting to a point now where he will be too old. It will be a PR exercise for whatever team.”

Smith then added: “You know what will happen, Woody Johnson will pay Harry Kane $20m just to get him in the [New York] Jets uniform and do some branding.

“Then he ends up on a 3-14 team and is absolutely miserable.”

Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or speech

At Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony, Kane suggested he’s had to work very hard to get to the point of winning football’s most prestigious accolade.

He said: “Not many people would have thought it, and maybe even I wouldn’t have thought I’d be this far.

“I had to go through many ups and downs, especially early in my career. I was never the person that people thought was going to be the superstar like some of the guys now.

“I had to bide my time and work hard, a lot of times it was me against my own mind and I had to come through it, I had to show self-belief, determination.

“I think that grounded me even when I did make it at the highest level to keep improving and keep getting better.”

READ MORE: Kane has Ballon d’Or win ruined by ‘row’ with Mbappe and Dembele over ‘disrespect’