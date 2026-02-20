A Ballon d’Or winner has caused an ‘earthquake’ after his entourage offered him to Chelsea after the relationship with his manager at a European giant ‘reached breaking point.’

The Blues have used 11 different players in the attack in various competitions this season. Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro have played the most, though there are a wealth of options behind them in the pecking order.

Chelsea could soon add one of the world’s best attackers to their side if reports are to be believed.

According to Fichajes, Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele’s entourage have ‘formally contacted’ the Chelsea board to offer the Paris Saint-Germain striker to them. The move has been labelled an ‘earthquake.’

The reported move comes after the stall in talks over a new contract at PSG, rooted in Dembele’s high contract demands of a reported €60million a year (£52.4m), which works out at around £1million per week.

It feels unlikely that those are the demands being made given the size, and also that Chelsea or any other club in Europe would be able to afford to pay Dembele that.

Further to that, though, the relationship between Dembele and PSG boss Luis Enrique is said to have reached ‘breaking point,’ as he reportedly wants the forward gone in order to revamp his squad.

That also feels unlikely, given he’s the holder of the Ballon d’Or, who has 18 direct goal contributions in 25 games this season, around periods out injured.

In any case, the report states that Chelsea are ‘enthusiastically’ exploring the transfer opportunity.

Any club would be crazy not to consider the signing of a Ballon d’Or winner were it offered to them, though the finances would surely make it an enormous deal to get over the line.

There is likely to be change in the Blues’ forward ranks over the summer, with suggestions that Liam Delap could be given the boot if he fails to convince between now and the end of the season, while Nicolas Jackson looks unlikely ever to be welcomed back.

If both of those men do depart, Chelsea will almost certainly be in the market for a new central striker, and Dembele would be one of the very best available options, provided he is actually available.

The situation surrounding Dembele will surely begin to become more clear the closer the summer window gets to opening.

