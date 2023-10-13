Balogun reveals Arsenal exit ‘was out of my hands’ with move ‘more about the club’, not Arteta

Folarin Balogun has revealed Arsenal’s decision to sell him to AS Monaco was not down to him or Mikel Arteta.

The United States international left the Gunners in the summer after a successful loan spell with Ligue 1 side Stade Reims.

The 22-year-old shocked everyone by scoring 21 goals in the French top flight, earning himself a €30million after it became clear he was behind Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus in Arteta’s pecking order.

Speaking to ESPN, Balogun said joining Reims was a “risk” but he knew would prove his doubters wrong by having a terrific year in France.

“I took that risk, I sat down with my agent and my family [before the move] and I thought to myself, I know I have the ability to do it and I’ll just do it and almost prove you guys wrong,” Balogun said.

“In the end, I was able to do that.

“It’s a lot more difficult than I might be making out. There were a lot of challenges, especially off the pitch; that helped me to develop as a man.”

He admitted that he struggled early on in Reims, where not many people speak English.

“It almost made me more introverted because you spend a year abroad, you’re not really speaking and you’re more listening,” the former Arsenal youngster said.

“You might have somebody translating something and you’re not going to get the same detail — you’re not talking the same language. So it really made me listen a lot more. I think that’s stuck with me.

“Even now, moving here to Monaco, I just listen more and try to absorb what’s being said.”

There were a lot of rumours over the summer with RB Leipzig one of the first teams linked with Balogun.

It then later emerged that West Ham and Fulham were looking at the USMNT striker.

After an excellent year in Reims, it was quickly clear that Arsenal were looking to cash in on their Hale End graduate and it has now been revealed that the player’s departure was out of his and Arteta’s hands.

“The conversations between me and him [Arteta] were good, but it was more about the club, what they wanted to do,” Balogun said. “It was out of my hands.

“That’s how I felt. It wasn’t something I could control. The only thing I could do was just turn up to train and work hard. So I did that.

“And then after training, I enjoyed being back in London. I saw my friends, caught up with my family, and yeah, I wasn’t really too bothered about it.”

Balogun has started well at his new club, scoring three goals and providing one assist in five appearances for Monaco.