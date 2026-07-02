Balogun shines and sees red as USA have their talisman taken away

Balogun scored and was sent off against Bosnia

Folarin Balogun scored and was sent off as the USA progressed to the round of 16 – where they will have to come up with some solutions without their star striker – with a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

USA actually had less possession and fewer shots than Bosnia, but were generally comfortable and came out on top for the stat that mattered: the final result.

But they will now have to navigate their round of 16 clash with Belgium in the absence of the goalscorer who sent them on their way against Bosnia, with Balogun facing a ban.

Balogun did brilliantly to outwit a defender and fire home after half an hour, only for the goal to be ruled out because he was offside.

Instead, the breakthrough came from the same source just before half time, when he latched onto a loose ball and scored with a cushioned left-footed effort.

In another symbol of his increasing influence, Balogun clipped the bar with a skimmed attempt from close range deep into first-half stoppage time.

But a significant blow followed in the second half, when the Monaco man was shown a red card after a VAR review for his studs making contact with the ankle of Tarik Muharemovic.

There seemed to be little intent or malice, with Muharemovic merely an unfortunate landing spot for Balogun, but rules are rules and the striker paid the price.

Considering his influence on his side’s performance until then, Balogun will be a big miss via suspension in the next round against Belgium.

USA did manage to add to the scoresheet without him. A second American goal was ruled out for offside when Christian Pulisic bundled home. Not long after, though, Mauricio Pochettino’s side doubled their lead via a Malik Tillman free kick.

They will need to come up with more answers in open play without Balogun up front ahead of their clash with Belgium, but it must be said that their upcoming opponents impressed less in their round of 32 tie.

Belgium had to come from two goals behind to eventually beat Senegal with an extremely late penalty in extra time. With home advantage, USA shouldn’t be fearing anything, despite the underdog status they will have in Seattle.

They were comfortable against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a game they were always expected to win.

Meanwhile, the withdrawal of Bosnia’s own star striker, Edin Dzeko due to injury, could be the closing chapter of the country’s biggest footballing success story.

At the age of 40, Dzeko defied the odds to make it to a second World Cup, but should now bow out as Bosnia’s all-time top appearance maker and record scorer.

Whether his nation can make it to the next World Cup, presumably without his input, remains to be seen.

For the USA, though, the question is how far their ambition can stretch. They haven’t been past the round of 16 since 2002, so won’t want their journey to end there against Belgium.

They would surely rather have their main goal getter there with them, though.