Man Utd were described as ‘average’ by both Roy Keane and Chris Sutton, while their 1-1 draw with Chelsea was dismissed as ‘like a pub game at times’.

Neither United nor Chelsea were impressive in an Old Trafford encounter that lacked any real creativity as Ruud van Nistelrooy managed his second game as caretaker boss of the Reds.

Captain Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 70th minute after Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez brought down Rasmus Hojlund.

But the lead lasted only a few minutes before a crisp volley from Moises Caicedo – coming into some brilliant form in recent weeks – made it 1-1 and gave Chelsea the point they more than deserved.

“Ruben Amorim should have signed a longer contract. There’s a long way back for this team. This is an average United team, all the stats back it up,” said Roy Keane on Sky Sports.

“We are repeating ourselves, we don’t know what we are going to get from them – it’s hit and miss.

“This United team, boring might be a bit strong. At the end it was a bit more open, but really disappointed – it was so flat. From the manager’s point of view, this team is way off it.

“A really disappointing performance. United are a bit average at everything and they are not special. The lack of goals is hard to believe.

“When you look at United, they play for moments. That’s nowhere near good enough for a United team.”

United remain down in 13th while Chelsea are in fourth after the draw.

“My take from the game is how many players does Ruben Amorim need? He’s got a hell of a job on his hands,” said Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I thought Manchester United were bang average and if Chelsea had nearly hit the level which we know they’re capable of they would have won comfortably. Massive job for Amorim.”

Back on Sky Sports, former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said: “Manchester United need to work out how to get better connections throughout the team.

“Individually all the players have to show some humility and show that they want to play for the club.

“Go back to the basics of what they want to be and when they do the basics, that’s when we will see the talent.”

Jamie Redknapp weighed in: “Up until the goal it was a tough watch. It was like a pub game at times.

“From United’s point of view, I have seen them play worse this season.”

United goalscorer Fernandes told BB Sport: “Everyone knows how much I wanted the goal to come.

“I need to help the team with goals and assists. It’s been one of the most disappointing things this season – but I got some in the cup. Now scoring in the Premier League.

“It was a lot of disappointment in the dressing room. We could have won the game.

“Not much has changed. In midweek the goals went in. I said to some friends everything will come to us and people will say we wanted the manager to be sacked.

“We get the point and we can be happy for that. We need to be disappointed because we’re far back in the league.”