Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Barcelona will not sign Marcus Rashford this summer, with three reasons behind their decision, though Manchester United can now sell the winger to Bayern Munich for an even bigger sum.

Barcelona had initially hoped to bring Rashford, 28, back on board after a successful loan spell in which 28 goal contributions were returned.

However, after signing Anthony Gordon for big money and intending to bid again for Julian Alvarez, Barca decided triggering Rashford’s €30m / £26m option to buy wasn’t for them.

That left the winger in limbo despite the fact he’d already pre-agreed personal terms on a three-year contract on significantly reduced wages with the LaLiga champions.

And according to Marca and now confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona will not activate their option.

Barcelona won’t trigger Marcus Rashford option

Marca led the way, declaring ‘Goodbye Rashford: Barça will not exercise the purchase option.’

They added: ‘It’s over. Marcus Rashford will not be at Barcelona next season.

‘The Catalan club has decided not to exercise the purchase option they held on the forward, which they signed last summer with Manchester United as part of the loan agreement.

‘Barcelona will not pay the €30 million fee , and the player will therefore return to the English club.’

Soon after, Romano verified the claims the option will be ignored, though did suggest the move could be revived later in the window.

“Barcelona will NOT pay €30m buy option clause for Marcus Rashford, expiring in 5 days,” he wrote on X.

“Rashford formally set to return to Man United but Barça remain open to new solutions, like another loan deal. Barça are open to discuss again if #MUFC open doors.”

Three reasons behind Rashford rejection

But according to Marca, the chances of Barca rekindling the Rashford move are virtually nil.

That’s because the club have reportedly soured on bringing Rashford back for three specific reasons, all of which relate to favouring Gordon.

They stated: ‘Firstly, Gordon’s defensive work impressed [Hansi] Flick, who considers high pressing essential. This was Rashford’s weakest point.

‘Age was also important, as Rashford turns 29 next October and is three and a half years older than his compatriot.

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‘The financial aspect resulted in a tie. Rashford has a very high salary, although it has been reduced by almost 40%, and an annual amortization of 10 million euros.

‘With Gordon, the opposite is true. His salary is much lower, but his amortization amounts to 14 million euros annually. The annual cost, combining both factors, was practically the same.’

Bayern Munich ready to pay £34.5m

Rashford will now return to Old Trafford, thought might not stick around for long.

Christian Falk and now the Sun have both reported Bayern Munich are ready to pay €40m / £34.5m for Rashford, which is £8.5m more than Man Utd would have received if Barcelona triggered their option.

Bayern are desperate to sign an electric winger after missing out on Anthony Gordon and failing to prise Rio Ngumoha away from Liverpool.

With Barcelona pulling the plug on Rashford’s dream move, he may now be more receptive to negotiating with the Bundesliga giants and linking up with England teammate, Harry Kane.

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