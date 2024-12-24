Barcelona & AC Milan icons dominate Paul Scholes’ all-time greatest opponent XI

Paul Scholes made over 700 appearances for Manchester United in an extraordinary career that spanned decades. And over that time he came up against some of the all-time greats of the game.

Back in 2011, Scholes picked out his all-time XI of opponents faced in an interview with Manchester United’s official website. There’s tough competition here, with most of the star names from the European stage.

Here’s who made that XI, arranged into a 4-4-1-1 formation of sorts. We’ve included what Scholes said alongside a brief summary of what happened when Scholes came up against these legends.

For the full article, please click here.