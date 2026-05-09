Manchester United-owned winger Marcus Rashford will be relieved to learn Barcelona’s stance on making a move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

Rashford is scheduled to return to his parent club, Man Utd, at the end of the season when his loan deal with Barcelona ends.

Barcelona have the option to make the deal permanent for €30million (£26m) in the summer transfer window.

The Catalan giants are reluctant to trigger that option and want Rashford to stay at the club on another loan deal.

Barcelona’s plan is to sign the England international winger on a permanent deal in the summer of 2027, but Man Utd want to get rid of Rashford now.

The Catalan giants have already been looking at alternatives, with Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon on their radar.

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Like Rashford, Gordon is a left winger by trade, and his performances for Newcastle this season have been hugely impressive.

The 25-year-old has scored 17 goals and given five assists in 46 matches in all competitions for Eddie Howe’s side this campaign.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are not in active talks to sign Gordon.

The transfer guru has claimed that Gordon is too expensive for Barcelona, which is good news for Rashford.

If Barcelona are unable to get a deal done for Gordon, then there is a very good chance that the Spanish powerhouse will try to strike a deal with Man Utd for Rashford.

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Anthony Gordon too expensive for Barcelona

Romano said about Barcelona and Gordon on his YouTube channel: “I am not aware of Barcelona actively working on a deal for Anthony Gordon, guys, at this stage.

“I am not aware of negotiations, I am not aware of contacts, I am not aware of discussions, I am not aware of anything really concrete.

“Barcelona are checking on some wingers on the market, but from what I am hearing, Anthony Gordon is absolutely too expensive.

“He’s going to be very expensive this summer.

“Newcastle start from €100million (£86.5m, $118m), then they can negotiate around it, maybe could be 80, 85, 90 with bonuses – this will be on Newcastle.

“But this is very expensive.

“And then don’t forget, Bayern are interested in Anthony Gordon.

“Bayern are talking with the agents, Bayern are talking with Newcastle already, club to club.

“So, Bayern are working on the Anthony Gordon deal.

“(He) is not the only option.

“Bayern have two more players on the shortlist.

“So, they have a three-man shortlist for the winger position, but Anthony Gordon is expected to leave Newcastle this summer.

“And there are Premier League clubs also interested, so the Gordon situation can be absolutely one to watch, but, at the moment, Bayern, Premier League, then Barcelona.”

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