Barcelona star ‘closed the door’ on Chelsea to take pay cut after being ‘covered with money’ by Boehly

Ronald Araujo turned down a lucrative offer from Premier League club Chelsea to stay at Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The Uruguayan international was one of the best defenders in Spain last season as the Blaugrana won La Liga ahead of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Araujo had his fair share of injury problems in 2022/23 but when he was fit and available, he was excellent in either centre-back or right-back.

Once again dealing with injuries this term, the 24-year-old has made seven appearances in La Liga and scored the only goal of the game in Barcelona’s win at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Araujo agreed a new four-year contract in April 2022 amidst links of a transfer away from the Nou Camp. His previous deal was set to expire this year.

This ended the speculation about his future with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea among those reportedly interested.

Barcelona dealt Chelsea another blow in 2022, signing top defensive target Jules Kounde from domestic rivals Sevilla.

The Blues tried very hard to prise the Uruguayan defender away from Catalonia before he penned a new deal and a recent report from Spanish newspaper Sport (via Sport Witness) says they threw a lot of money at him.

The report says Araujo turned down the chance to join the Stamford Bridge club despite them ‘covering him with money’.

He was always set on extending his Barcelona contract and ‘closed the door’ on several clubs pursuing him, it is claimed.

Araujo ordered his representatives to ignore interest from elsewhere and he ended up ‘giving up a lot of money’ to stay in Catalonia, with Barcelona struggling financially; something Chelsea can not relate to under Todd Boehly’s ownership.

Now one of Xavi’s ‘most reliable defenders’, the Barca manager is very thankful Araujo snubbed Chelsea.

He is so reliable, that it is added that the La Liga champions are already looking to offer the defender an improved contract.

Araujo has 14 caps for Uruguay and against Real Sociedad on Saturday, he made his 122nd appearance for Barca.

Having been linked with a move to Manchester United before signing a new contract, Araujo played both legs of his side’s Europa League knockout tie against the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag’s side went through 4-3 on aggregate after a 2-1 win at Old Trafford and the 24-year-old defender responded to a social media post from United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho posted a picture of himself with Barca midfielder Pedri with the caption: “The big team goes through”.

Araujo did not appreciate the Argentine’s post, telling Infobae: “Yes (it angered me). Everyone is as they are, but at that time, it should not have been possible to post something like that.

“I respect everyone and I feel that humility should be ahead of everything. Everyone expresses themselves as they want, but I prefer to have a lower profile and then show what I do on the pitch.

“This is football, he is very young and there is still a long way to go. You have to proceed calmly and humbly.”