According to reports, FC Barcelona are showing interest in signing Columbia international Luis Diaz from Premier League giants Liverpool.

During the 2022 January transfer window, Liverpool paid around £37.5m to beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Diaz.

Transfer dependent on Mo Salah…

The attacker’s Liverpool career got off to a great start but he missed much of the 2022/23 campaign due to a serious knee injury.

The 27-year-old has been an important player for Jurgen Klopp this season as he has grabbed six goals and three assists in his 27 Premier League appearances.

Liverpool are on track to win multiple trophies this season but a few of their players are facing uncertain futures. Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are due to be out of contract in 2025, while defender Andy Robertson is being linked with Bayern Munich.

Diaz has also been linked with an exit in recent weeks. A report from The Sun claims Liverpool would be open to him leaving ‘on one condition’ (if Saudi Pro League target Salah pens a contract extension).

According to a report from Colombian outlet El Heraldo (via Mundo Deportivo, the president of La Liga giants Barcelona – Joan Laporta – and Carlos Van Strahlen (Diaz’s agent) had ‘dinner last week’ to discuss a potential move to the Nou Camp.

It is suggested that Laporta ‘wanted to know the contractual situation of the Columbia international’.

It has also been revealed that Laporta said a deal was “not feasible” upon learning that Liverpool’s valuation for Diaz – who is under contract until 2027 – is ‘between 120 and 140 million euros’.

Diaz missed several chances to net the winning goal for Liverpool against Manchester City on Sunday so Klopp’s side were made to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Speaking post-match, City boss Pep Guardiola admitted his side held off a “tsunami” to earn a point at Anfield.

“We spoke at half-time that in this stadium, if you have to defend something, you have to play and play and play,” Guardiola told reporters.

“We gave away the penalty and, sooner or later, with this stadium, you have 15 or 20 minutes and it looks like a tsunami coming for everybody who has the ball.

“It is not easy but we never stopped trying to play. They had their chances, we had our chances and at the end of the game it (draw) is what happened.”

He added: “Still there are 10 games to go, 30 points to play for, one point difference.

“The important thing is still we are there, after where we came from in previous seasons still we are there. Except one year when Liverpool won it with a lot of points, we were always there.”