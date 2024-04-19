FC Barcelona have been backed to appoint Jose Mourinho as their new manager as a move for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been deemed unlikely.

Mourinho has been without a club since leaving Serie A giants AS Roma at the start of this season.

The 61-year-old is expected to return to management ahead of next season amid reports linking him with a potential return to the Premier League and a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss could even return to Barcelona.

Mourinho is yet to manage Barcelona but he had a spell at the La Liga giants while working under Sir Bobby Robson.

Club legend Xavi is Barcelona’s current head coach but he announced in January that he would be leaving the Spanish outfit at the end of this season.

It has since emerged that Barcelona president Joao Laporta is keen for Xavi to remain in charge beyond the end of this season but it remains to be seen whether he will change his mind.

READ MORE: Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo… F365 puts the debate to bed with season-by-season comparison



“I do not see Guardiola joining Barcelona anytime soon…”

Barcelona legend Rivaldo can only see Guardiola returning to the club if he “wants to move back home”.

“I do not see Guardiola joining Barcelona anytime soon. I think the only realistic chance would be when he wants to move back home and enjoy more family life, which is easier for him in Barcelona, and can coach the team at the same time,” Rivaldo said during an interview with Betfair.

“So today it depends a lot more on him, but I think it’s very difficult for next season. He’s doing well in England, and I think this return would also depend on the financial state of the club, and if they can bring players in for Guardiola.”

As for Mourinho, Rivaldo has explained why he would be a “great signing” for Barcelona.

“There are many fans who do not accept players or coaches who played for or managed their rival team. But Jose Mourinho has already been at Barcelona, with Sir Bobby Robson, and he is a great person,” Rivaldo added.

READ MORE: PSG benefit from silly Barcelona duo as Mbappe makes Champions League anonymity irrelevant



“Of course, his intensity as a coach, and sometimes being controversial with his own fans could be a concern from the beginning, but he is a winner.

“Considering that he is without a club and the situation at Barcelona, in my opinion, it is easier for him to join the team than Guardiola right now, and I think It would be a great signing for Barcelona, even though some fans don’t like the name.

“Without a doubt he would do a great job, he knows the team, the Spanish league, the Champions League and has a lot of experience.”