Barcelona boosted in next Messi pursuit as 16 y/o ‘dreams’ of them instead of Chelsea, Man City

Barcelona target Estevao Willian is reportedly desirous of fulfilling ‘his dream’ of playing for the club, despite interest from huge English clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City.

Big transfers have been hard to come by at the Nou Camp of late. The La Liga giants are currently burdened by financial issues, which means they have hardly spent any money in the last couple of transfer windows.

Last summer was the last time they spent a noticeable fee on a player – they signed Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense for an initial fee of around £34million, but that could rise much higher.

The Brazilian is seen to have a massive ceiling, and that’s highlighted by the fact Barca opted to sign him despite knowing they had to wait until this winter to actually get him, with their financial issues meaning he was not able to join the squad upon the agreement of his signing.

Signing young players from Brazil has been a big reason for the successes of the likes of Barca and Real Madrid of late – the latter just signed Endrick, and the 17-year-old will join them in the summer.

Barca look likely to go down that path again with Estevao, as it’s reported by Fichajes that they are ‘determined’ to get the thriving 16-year-old.

The winger, who has drawn comparisons to Lionel Messi due to his dribbling ability, seemingly shares that determination. Indeed, the winger is said to have a ‘desire to fulfil his dream of playing for Barcelona.

That desire is one that has not ceased recently, even amid interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Given international transfers are prohibited for players under 18, and Estevao is only 16, he’ll not be able to join Barca if he is signed for another year (he’ll turn 18 before the summer window in 2024/25).

That will give him the chance to progress his game in Brazil. The winger has only played five senior games for Palmeiras, assisting once.

He has been massively impressive for his club’s under-20 side, having scored six goals and provided three assists in 19 games. As such, they’ll want him to continue showing that quality in senior football, though his development might soon suit a club other than them.

