La Liga giants FC Barcelona have reportedly added Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to a three-man transfer shortlist following Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s injury.

Ter Stegen injured his knee during Sunday’s 5-1 win at Villarreal and underwent surgery on Monday.

Reports in Spain state that there has been a ‘complete rupture’ and the German will likely miss the rest of 2024/25.

“First team player Marc Andre ter Stegen underwent successful surgery this afternoon on a patellar tendon injury in his right knee, performed by Dr Joan Carles Monllau under the supervision of the FC Barcelona Medical Services at the Hospital de Barcelona,” a club statement read.

“He will be unavailable for selection until he has fully recovered.”

Barcelona could sign free agent Keylor Navas – formerly of Real Madrid – as a replacement.

However, Hansi Flick has ‘asked for’ Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson in January with Inaki Pena first in line to replace Ter Stegen until then.

That is according to reports in Spain, where it is claimed that the Brazilian international is on a three-man shortlist with Manchester City’s Stefan Ortega and AC Milan’s Mike Maignan after Flick ‘asked for’ a new ‘keeper.

The report claims that Barcelona ‘will be looking to sign a starting goalkeeper’ after being ‘shaken’ by the extent of Ter Stegen’s injury.

Liverpool recently signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia and this could open the door for Alisson to join in 2025, though it is extremely unlikely that he will leave Anfield mid-season with Mamardashvili not arriving until the end of the campaign.

It is said that Alisson ‘would not be excessively expensive’ but his salary will ‘require careful negotiation’.

Ortega, meanwhile, is much more likely to be signed. The German has been on Barcelona’s ‘radar’ for a while and should he ‘seek more prominence’ having been second choice to Ederson since his arrival at Man City, an agreement could be ‘facilitated’.

Maignan is fairly unrealistic given Barca’s financial problems. AC Milan would want at least 50 million euros for the France No. 1, the report states.

Liverpool ‘strike gold’ with Gravenberch form; Zubimendi who?

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has praised Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch for his strong start to the season.

Gravenberch has been a key player under new boss Arne Slot, operating in the No. 6 role behind Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Reds were reportedly keen on signing Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi to play in that position but the Spaniard opted to stay at his boyhood club.

Wright reckons this could be a blessing in disguise with Gravenberch thriving in Slot’s system.

“You could say that with Zubimendi not going through, they could have really unearthed the one for themselves now,” he said.

“Because when you watch those games, and obviously, we want to see him against the maybe the top three, top four, and if he’s putting in those kind of performances, then obviously Liverpool have like struck gold because he seems to have everything. He has got all the attributes.”

Speaking last month, head coach Slot said that Gravenberch still has a lot to prove.

“I think he brings in certain qualities which we like in that position,” he said.

“But he only played three games in that position and he did really well against Man United, against Sevilla and against Ipswich.

“Now only one of them was a game that matters in terms of a Premier League game, so he has a lot to prove in that position still.

“But (in the) first games he did well but, like with all of them, it’s not about the individual, it’s always what the team around them do for him to play a good game.

“Because if all the other 10 would have been s*** at Ipswich, I don’t think Ryan would have been able to play a great game.

“He has running capacity, so he can keep on running, he has a nice height and he is really comfortable with the ball.

“So he has some attributes that he could play in that position. We have other options in that position as well. Interesting competition in many positions.”

