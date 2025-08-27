According to reports, FC Barcelona have set two conditions after Chelsea made a ‘formal offer’ for talented midfielder Fermin Lopez.

So far this summer, Chelsea have invested around £250m on signings as they are the third-biggest spenders in Europe, landing Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Willian Estevao and Jorrel Hato.

In recent weeks, reports have indicated that their focus is on landing Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons as their next two marquee signings, while it has also been claimed that they could sign a centre-back to replace Levi Colwill.

However, it emerged on Tuesday that they are also making a move for 22-year-old Barcelona star Lopez, with an outlet in Spain claiming they have lodged a ‘formal offer’ worth around 50 million euros for the versatile attacking midfielder.

On Tuesday night, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Chelsea have “spoken to the player’s agent”, but he has poured water on suggestions that a bid has been submitted.

“Chelsea spoke to the player’s agents on Tuesday. There was direct contacts to ask about the situation and understand the contract details,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“I can tell you that Barcelona sources are denying any bid. Barcelona guarantee that they don’t have any official bid from Chelsea, any formal proposal, any email, this or that.

“There is no club-to-club contact as of now. We’re in the final days [of the window], so this is not going to be a matter of weeks or months; obviously, it’s a matter of hours and days, so this could change any moment.

“But there is no club-to-club contact, no official bid from Chelsea, no concrete negotiations taking place, nothing really strong to this report. Chelsea appreciate Fermin, for sure, he’s a player they like.

“But Chelsea, first of all, like many players, not only Fermin. Another thing I want to say: who doesn’t like Fermin? He’s one of the best around the world in his position, very young, big potential.

“This deal could only be possible if Barcelona and the player decide to open the door to an exit, which is something that hasn’t happened so far, and if Chelsea decide to bid, which is something that hasn’t happened so far.”

A report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, meanwhile, claims Barcelona have set Chelsea an ultimatum, as they want the Premier League giants to raise their offer to around 70 million euros.

It is also noted that Barcelona would only sanction Lopez’s exit if he ‘requests’ a transfer.

The report claims: