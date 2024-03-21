FC Barcelona chief Joan Laporta suspects Kylian Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid will cause a “problem” so he is not envious of the La Liga leaders.

Mbappe‘s current Paris Saint-Germain contract is due to expire in the summer and it is expected that he will join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

“They have a problem there…”

After it was indicated that Mbappe has no intention to pen a contract extension, he has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League. Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have been mooted as potential destinations.

If he were to leave PSG, Real Madrid have always felt like his most likely next destination and it is being widely reported that his move to the Bernabeu will be finalised ahead of next season.

Without Mbappe, Real Madrid are eight points clear of second-placed Barcelona in La Liga and on track to reclaim the title.

Barcelona president Laporta has discussed Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid in a new interview.

When asked – during an interview with Mundo Deportivo – whether if he is envious about his rivals signing the World Cup winner, he answered: “Not at all, not at all. Also, I don’t know if they will or won’t. We’ll see.”

After Laporta suggested Mbappe’s arrival may force Real Madrid to offload players, he was asked if he had any inside information to back up his claim. He answered: “No, I have intuition. They have a problem there.

“You have to sell a player (if Mbappé arrives), right? Because they are not both going to play in the same place and they are also very marked players.

“And speaking of the numbers there will be, this distorts the locker room for sure. That’s not a gift.”

“Tactical problem…”

Barcelona director Deco has already spoken out against Real Madrid signing Mbappe, as this transfer will create “some tactical problems”.

“No discussion. He is a decisive player, who scores a lot of goals,” Deco said in an interview with Que T’hi Jugues.

“If he comes to Real Madrid, they will be stronger, but they will have to solve some tactical problems. But in football, balance is very important.”

PSG head coach Luis Enrique remained coy when questioned about Mbappe’s future on Thursday.

“Mbappé to Real Madrid? I don’t know, no one knows. Only Kylian knows,” Enrique said.

“When all parties involved decide to share the truth and their decisions, we will be there to listen.”