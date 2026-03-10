Marcus Rashford has been on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd.

According to reports, Marcus Rashford’s ‘agreed’ permanent move from Manchester United and Barcelona could yet collapse over one issue.

Rashford has surpassed all expectations since joining Barcelona from Man Utd in last summer’s transfer window on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

There were fears that Rashford would struggle to make an impact at Barcelona as there is immense competition for places at the club, though he has proven to be an astute signing.

Rashford has somewhat slipped in the pecking order in recent weeks as Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have shone for Barcelona, though he has ten goals and 13 assists in 37 appearances for the Spanish giants.

Therefore, the £26m purchase option for Rashford feels like a bargain and a report last month claimed Barcelona have an ‘agreement’ over signing him in the summer.

It was initially felt that Barcelona’s financial troubles could block Rashford’s permanent move, but it turns out that another issue could get in the way.

As per a new report from Spanish outlet Marca, Barcelona have ‘agreed’ to pay £26m to Man Utd and Rashford’s salary is also finalised, but they have explained why a deal cannot yet be considered done.

‘What remains is for Barcelona to make the final decision. This is impossible until the president-elect is known. If it’s Laporta, everything indicates that the deal will go through, although Deco is closely monitoring the Englishman’s performance, which has dipped in recent weeks.’

And this has reportedly made Barcelona turn to potential ‘alternatives’, with Real Betis and Morocco winger Abde Ezzalzouli an option with Mallorca’s Jan Virgili.

Each of these players have previously had spells at Barcelona and they reportedly retain a portion of their image rights, so a deal for either player would be cheaper than what they are due to pay to sign Rashford.

If Rashford ultimately joins Barcelona permanently, he will not link up with Lionel Messi. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a return to the La Liga giants is not on the agenda for the Inter Miami star.

“What I can say about the situation is that, beyond the statements we will continue to hear in the coming hours and days, there is an important clarification regarding the present and future,” Romano said.

“Barcelona fans often refer to the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to the club, but at this stage in 2026 this is not something that is being discussed internally.

“Regardless of who wins the upcoming presidential elections, a sporting return for Messi is not currently under consideration. The story people are debating relates to what happened in 2023, not to plans for the immediate future.”

