Chelsea starlet Estevao is reportedly attracting interest from Barcelona and the Blues have been encouraged to sell him in the coming months.

The Blues pulled off a coup when they fended off interest from clubs around Europe to sign Estevao, who has been tipped to become a star of world football.

After joining Chelsea for around £29m, 19-year-old Estevao enjoyed a breakout season in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Blues in 2025/26.

The talented youngster was expected to kick on this season, but this campaign has not begun well for him.

New manager Xabi Alonso has preferred the attacking trio of Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers, while Estevao is not a natural fit for the right wing-back role.

READ: How Xabi Alonso is realising that JP Morgan can’t always bail you out



Estevao is ‘angry’ as Barcelona’s stance on signing Chelsea man revealed

Now, Spanish outlet Sport claims there are issues between Estevao and Alonso, with it noted that he feels ‘overlooked and angry’ at his treatment at the start of this season.

Despite this, it is also said that Estevao is not currently considering a ‘change of scenary’ and is intent on proving himself at Chelsea.

Still, it is noted that Estevao is a ‘favourite’ at Barcelona, who are ‘closely monitoring’ his situation.

The report adds: ‘Estevão continues to be a favourite. [Barcelona chief] Deco has firsthand information about his compatriot’s current situation in London.

‘From the Ciutat Esportiva, they are closely monitoring what’s happening with the Blues and what the next steps will be for the player when he rejoins the team after the FIFA international break.’

READ MORE: Bruno Fernandes and Cole Palmer’s iffy decision-making revealed by stats



And Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has explained why he thinks it “might be time to sell” Estevao.

“I think Estevao might have to leave Chelsea and it’s a shame because he is a pure talent,” Leboeuf told My Gamble.

“But Xabi Alonso proved at Leverkusen that his system works by going undefeated and winning the Bundesliga. Why change it?

“He joined Chelsea when Estevao was already there, but he didn’t specifically choose him. Estevao might be sacrificed. It might be time to sell him.

“If you’re not going to use him, sell him, because he deserves to play and could be well-utilized by other teams. He has great talent.

“If Xabi Alonso doesn’t need him, why keep him instead of letting him move elsewhere?”

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