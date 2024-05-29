Amadou Onana could be Hansi Flick's first signing as Barcelona manager

FC Barcelona have contacted Everton over the possibility of signing Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, according to reports.

Onana joined Everton from French club Lille for around £30million in August 2022.

The 22-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Arsenal before completing a switch to Goodison Park and the Gunners are reportedly still interested.

Mikel Arteta’s side have continuously been linked with the former Lille man and are prioritising signing a new midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window.

There is also strong interest coming from a little club in Catalonia called Barcelona.

It has been reported that the Toffees want around £70m for Onana, which no club is willing to pay, journalist Dean Jones claimed earlier this month.

“He’s [Onana] at £70m and I don’t think they [Arsenal] will pay that for him,” Jones said. “I don’t think anyone does (rate him that highly). Apart from Everton I don’t think anyone thinks he’s worth that money. Nobody rates him highly enough.”

Barcelona are strapped for cash so completing a £70m deal for Onana can be deemed highly unlikely, if not impossible, at this stage.

Club president Joan Laporta is reportedly keen on offloading several first-team players to help fund a summer spending spree, with Raphinha and Jules Kounde among those available.

Barcelona ‘enquire’ about £50m Everton player

With that in mind, it has been claimed by Football Insider that Barcelona have ‘enquired about signing’ Onana in the summer transfer window.

They are not alone in ‘making contact’ with Everton as the report states Paris Saint-Germain have also made an enquiry.

It is claimed that five European giants have enquired about the Belgian’s availability but Bayern Munich are the only other team mentioned.

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke has stated that Everton are expected to sell Onana this summer to ‘help balance the books’.

The Belgium player is ‘the most likely candidate to leave’ due to the club’s difficult financial situation, with ‘Bayern and PSG ready to make a move to sign him’.

While we previously referred to a report that claimed the Premier League side vaue Onana at £70m, who is under contract until 2027, it is claimed here that they are willing to sell for £50m.

Barcelona to confirm Hansi Flick as manager

Onana could be the first summer signing Barcelona complete, with Hansi Flick expected to be confirmed as the club’s new manager this week.

An announcement could come as soon as Wednesday afternoon after Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the deal is ‘done’.

Romano says Flick will pen a two-year contract in Catalonia with a meeting about the club’s summer transfer plans scheduled.

