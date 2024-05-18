Barcelona make ‘contact’ with Arsenal boss Arteta as ‘furious’ Laporta is ‘pressured’ by five stars to sack Xavi

Barcelona have made ‘contact’ with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta over the possibility of replacing Xavi at the end of the season, according to reports.

Widespread reports insist that Xavi now looks set to be replaced by Barcelona president Joan Laporta in the summer after he was left angry by one of the manager’s recent press conferences.

La Liga and Serie A insider Matteo Moretto confirmed on Friday that Laporta was “furious” by some of Xavi’s comments but that sacking him may not be easy.

Moretto wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It’s true that Joan Laporta is furious with Xavi for what he said in the press conference, and his anger is enormous. At the time of writing, Xavi has not received any news from anyone though, and he has no knowledge of them wanting to sack him. We may know more in the coming hours.

“Laporta still has to speak with Deco too, and we know that Xavi has a contract until 2025. So that’s an issue that has to be resolved as well. Given the economic situation at Barcelona, sacking him would not be easy. They will have to find a solution in the coming hours, but it’s true Laporta is furious – all the same, he hasn’t said anything to Xavi about it.

“With Rafael Marquez, I can only say that he’s always been very highly regarded by the sporting commission, it’s a name that everyone in the club likes. We have to wait and see what happens though, but I have no confirmation of any actual movement, as they have to work things out with Xavi first.”

And now further reports in Spain claim that five Barcelona players ‘have pressured’ Laporta into firing Xavi with the stars ‘dissatisfied with the way Xavi acts’ and they are now ‘aggravating the situation’.

Robert Lewandowski, Vitor Roque, Joao Felix, Raphinha and Ronald Araujo are the five players who are frustrated with their time under Xavi for various reasons.

And Barcelona have reportedly ‘made contact’ with Arsenal boss Arteta in an attempt to lure the Spaniard back to his homeland to replace Xavi in the summer.

Arsenal have a chance to win the Premier League title on the final day of the season on Sunday with Arteta turning them back into one of the best teams in England.

Arteta ’emerges above the rest’ as a candidate to succeed Xavi with his current contract ending in 2025 and ‘he has already let himself be loved by his former club’.

It is even claimed that the Arsenal boss ‘will return to Spain’ as it’s a matter of time after recently expressing his love for his home country.

Despite all the rumours about Xavi’s future, the current Barcelona boss said on Saturday that nothing has changed and that he is planning on continuing at the Camp Nou.

On rumours that Barcelona could sack him after his recent comments, Xavi said: “The club gives me peace of mind and enthusiasm and we continue with the same ambition. I understand all the noise, but it doesn’t change anything.

“I’m not interested. I receive information, but I am interested in having the trust of the president and Deco, which remains intact. Nothing changes. I understand that the media has to publish nothing, but for me nothing has changed.

“We will sit down. If we have to talk about something we will do it. Three weeks ago we sat here to announce that it was still going on. Absolutely nothing changes. If there is any change we will say it. I am calm and eager to face tomorrow’s game.”

