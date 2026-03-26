Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko, who has been linked with Barcelona

Barcelona are not planning to raid Manchester United for Benjamin Sesko, according to a Spanish report.

Hansi Flick’s side are on the hunt for a new striker in the summer transfer window, as Barcelona need to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski is out of contract at Barcelona, who won LaLiga last season, at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

While Ferran Torres is the other centre-forward option for Barcelona at the moment, the Spanish giants need at least one more striker in their squad next season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have no plans to try to sign Sesko from Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish publication, which is Barcelona-leaning, has noted that Sesko was ‘valued last year for the future before leaving Leipzig for Manchester United’.

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‘However, he is not living up to expectations at Old Trafford, where he has only started three times in 2026,’ the report has noted.

‘Although he could leave Manchester, Barça are not considering him either.’

Despite the report, it is hard to imagine Sesko leaving Man Utd anytime soon, even if Barcelona did decide to show interest in him.

The 22-year-old Slovenia international striker moved to Man Utd from RB Leipzig only in the summer of 2025 for a total of €85million (£73.5m), including add-ons.

Although the youngster has not been exactly great this season, he is a very young striker who is learning on the job, and Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are aware of it.

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Sesko has found the back of the net 10 times and has given one assist in 28 matches in all competitions for Man Utd.

It must be noted that Sesko has made 13 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Man Utd this season.

The youngster is by no means guaranteed a place in the Man Utd starting line-up, even under current interim manager Michael Carrick.

However, Sesko’s agent believes that the striker will eventually come good for Man Utd.

Elvis Basanovic told Arena Sport: ‘If you ask me about this name (‘super sub’), I don’t like it.

“I like ‘super striker’ much more. I think Benjamin is a super striker.

“He has started 13 games this year, coming off the bench in 13 games.

“He scored half of his goals when he started the game and half when he came off the bench.

“We can see that he is a complete striker and Benjamin is someone who deserves the name ‘super striker.'”

In February, Sesko said: “We are talking, of course, but he [Carrick] believes in me, everyone believes in me.

“They are getting me ready to start as soon as possible. It’s more about me showing up when it’s important, no matter how many minutes I’m getting, I’m focusing on delivering and trying to help the team secure the wins.”

Sesko added: “I’m getting settled in the league from game to game. Again, I’m not even thinking about ‘I have to start, I have to start.’

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