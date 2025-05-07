The way Denzel Dumfries ripped Barcelona to shreds has seen them pursue a similar right-back in Reece James

Barcelona have identified a Chelsea star as the ‘ideal name’ to recruit at full-back after Denzel Dumfries showed them the mould of player they should be looking at.

Barcelona were dumped out of the Champions League in the semi-finals on Tuesday. They lost the second leg against Inter Milan 4-3, and the tie 7-6 on aggregate, in what was deemed one of the best knockout matches in history.

A lot of the damage dealt to Barcelona came down Inter’s right flank, where full-back Dumfries had some fun. In the first leg, he scored twice and assisted once, having a hand in each Inter goal. In the second, he assisted two of the four goals scored by the Italian outfit.

Spanish outlet Sport reported Dumfries’ performance showed Barca the type of player they should be looking at: a full-back with pace, power and offensive prowess.

While Dumfries himself would surely be a good option, it might be hard to prise him away from Inter, where he is clearly so at home, but Barca see Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong as an ideal signing. His release clause of €40million (£34m) might well be attainable.

Other options referenced in the report are Monaco’s Vanderson, Fiorentina’s Dodo and and Almeria’s Marc Pubill, who could be cheaper than the other options.

Elsewhere, another Spanish outlet claims that Chelsea captain Reece James is being eyed, as he is the ‘ideal name’ to reinforce the right flank.

It’s believed his technical quality and ability to play in different positions means he fits perfectly in Hansi Flick’s side.

MORE ON BARCELONA FROM F365:

👉 Raphinha v Yamal v Dembele for the Ballon d’Or after Inter beat Barcelona

👉 Slot’s top Alexander-Arnold replacement ‘responds’ to Liverpool ‘offer’ after exit news

👉 Lamine Yamal: Why 100 games is a worrying sign for future of Barcelona star and Messi heir

The report states James is valued by Chelsea at ‘over €30million’ (approx £25.5m). Given he is the club captain, is a homegrown player and has a contract which runs until 2028, it seems he’d be far over that.

That could see Barca struggle to sanction a deal, but it’s stated that the Blues like Ferran Torres. As such, that ‘bargaining chip’ is one which would apparently be accepted, reducing the price that Barca would have to pay for James.

Torres himself could put paid to that deal, though, as though he is liked by Chelsea, it’s stated he isn’t considering leaving.

READ MORE: Barcelona star addresses ‘spit’ at Francesco Acerbi in ‘unnecessary’ reaction to Inter Milan hero