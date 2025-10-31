According to reports, Arsenal face losing one of their key players in the summer as FC Barcelona have decided to ‘make a move’.

Arsenal have had a perfect couple of weeks as they have capitalised on Liverpool’s struggles to move clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta‘s side have also progressed in the Carabao Cup and maintains a perfect record in the Champions League group stages.

In all competitions, Arsenal have won ten of their last eleven matches to cement themselves as the firm favourites to win the Premier League, while they are also among the leading contenders to win the Champions League.

This has been helped by their immense recruitment in recent transfer windows, with a further £250m invested in the summer as they were one of the window’s biggest spenders in Europe.

Arsenal made a statement of intent with their additions, landing Vikor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Martin Zubimendi and more, as they have built a stacked squad with quality options in every position.

Now, the north London outfit has a near-perfect squad, while they have also done great work on contract renewals to retain key players for many years to come.

Despite this, Arsenal are unwilling to stand still and are already linked with several ‘long-term’ targets, with a hijack for Man Utd-linked Ayyoub Bouaddi reportedly on the agenda.

Potential exits could open the door for incomings, with a respected account on Twitter with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claiming that captain Martin Odegaard could move to Barcelona in the summer.

They said: Exclusive: @FCBarcelona have added Martin Ødegaard to their shortlist.

‘We understand #Barcelona believes the player is ready for a major career change. The Spanish club will make their move in June #afc.’

Gyokeres is one Arsenal player who is yet to fully hit his stride for Arsenal and ex-Premier League star Stephen Warnock has explained why he thinks he has struggled this season.

“You can definitely make the point that the change in environment from the Portuguese league to the Premier League has had an impact on Viktor Gyokeres; it’s far more difficult to get goalscoring opportunities,” Warnock said.

“I also believe he’s being asked by Mikel Arteta to play in a slightly different style – he loves to run the channels, but that’s not necessarily a style Arsenal are used to.

“With that said, if Arsenal go on and win the league, and Gyokeres bags 10-15 goals, you’d make the point that he was the missing piece of the puzzle, because he’s allowed the players behind him to play a different way.

“I think he’s a good addition. Fans always argue about the price tag, but he was always going to cost a bit of money – especially when a club like Arsenal were looking to buy him; they have a lot of purchasing power and clubs looking to sell players know that.”