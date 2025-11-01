According to reports, Manchester City star Erling Haaland could join FC Barcelona for a fee ‘less’ than his valuation as they have ‘found a way’.

This season, Haaland has taken his game to another level as he’s become a more complete striker, with Man City heavily reliant on their world-class No.9.

The 25-year-old has 15 goals in his 12 appearances for Man City in all competitions this term, with it fair to say that Pep Guardiola’s side would be in a poor position without his brilliance.

At the start of this year, Haaland committed his long-term future to Man City by signing a remarkable contract extension until 2034.

Despite this, Haaland remains heavily linked with a potential move to La Liga, with FC Barcelona and Real Madrid sporadically linked with the Man City star.

Barcelona are expected to be in the market for a new striker next year as Robert Lewandowski is due to be out of contract next summer and is likely to leave.

Therefore, Barcelona are being linked with several potential replacements, including Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Harry Kane.

Given his contract situation, it will not be easy for Barcelona to sign Haaland, especially considering they are known to have financial difficulties.

However, a new report in Spain claims Barcelona have ‘found a way’ to sign Haaland in a cut-price deal ‘strategy’, even though they ‘would first have to pay an astronomical sum of €175 million’ to Man City.

It is pointed out that Barcelona will ‘try to reach an agreement’ over a deal worth ‘less’ than €175 million by offering a cash-plus-player proposal.

Spain international Dani Olmo is mentioned as one of the ‘candidates’ to move in the opposite direction.

The report claims:

‘For City, it could be an interesting operation, as it should be remembered that they were already interested in Olmo in the past, when he still played for RB Leipzig. ‘And this past summer, there was also talk of his arrival at Guardiola’s team as Kevin De Bruyne’s successor.’

Alternatively, Barcelona could sign Kane to replace Lewandowski, and Gus Poyet has explained why this move would be good for the England international.

“If he wants something different for his family, I would definitely go to Barcelona – if Lewandowski leaves. It will be completely different to everything that he had before,” Poyet told GOAL.

“Also the style of play at Barcelona right now, a player like him up front, he will score – wow, will he score! There has been a bit of criticism from Michael Owen, saying he can’t believe he left.

“I don’t know if he read it and maybe thought about the Premier League and coming back. It is very particular to him. Family is going to be very important to his decision next year.”