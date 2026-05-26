According to reports, FC Barcelona have been given the ‘green light’ to sign an alternative to Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford.

Last summer, Rashford somewhat fell on his feet as he joined Barcelona from Man Utd on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

The Spanish giants sanctioned a move for Rashford after missing out on Luis Diaz and Nico Williams, though this risky transfer has massively paid off.

Rashford’s versatility has proven useful as he performed better than most people expected him to this season, having contributed 14 goals and 14 assists in his 49 appearances across all competitions.

Therefore, the £26m fee for Rashford now feels like a bargain, but Barcelona’s renowned financial difficulties could block a permanent move from happening.

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In recent weeks, it’s been reported that Barcelona are keen to agree a second loan with Man Utd for Rashford, though all indications suggest the Red Devils are unwilling to budge on their demands and could ultimately sell the forward to another club for £26m.

And a new report in Spain claims Barcelona are planning for life without Rashford, with head coach Hansi Flick reportedly willing to give the ‘green light’ for the club to sign 23-year-old Real Sociedad starlet Yeremay as a cheaper and younger alternative at around 20 million euros (around £17m).

The winger contributed eleven goals and nine assists in the Spanish second division this season, and Flick reportedly sees the benefits of this deal even though he has ‘doubts’.

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The report adds:

‘The club knows that young talents like Yeremay quickly become unaffordable once they begin to establish themselves. Yeremay is still at a stage where investment can be worthwhile if the focus is on development and patience is exercised. And that makes him a different kind of alternative compared to much more established names. ‘Therefore, Barça continues to evaluate options to strengthen their attack, and Yeremay appears as one of those deals that combines a reasonable cost, potential, and room for growth. Flick has reasonable doubts, but those within the club know that these kinds of investments rarely remain cheap for very long.’

Barcelona decide ‘priority’ signing

Despite this, talkSPORT are reporting that Rashford remains Barcelona’s ‘priority’ target even though a deal is proving difficult and they are to ‘have fresh talks’ with Man Utd over signing him.

The report explains: ‘Barcelona sporting director Deco has tried to restructure the proposed deal. His favoured option is to agree a second season-long loan with a conditional obligation to buy based on a small number of appearances.

‘Yet Barcelona have not ruled out paying the €30m [£26m] even though they wish to exhaust other options first. Even with Champions League football, they must satisfy LaLiga’s strict financial rules.’

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