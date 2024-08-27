Barcelona have finally found Sergio Busquets’ heir – & he’ll help them topple Real Madrid

Barcelona’s dominant sides of the 2010s were, at times, all but unbeatable. They’d draw you out of your shell, patiently wait for you to get brave enough to make a little change to your defensive shape, then BANG! A defence-splitting pass or a drop of the shoulder, and you’re dead.

The only way it’s possible to play that was is to have a holding midfielder who is completely immune to being pressed. Someone the defence can trust to receive the ball in any situation and know that the ball isn’t going to be lost.

Sergio Busquets was that guy for Barca. He had eyes in the back of his head, the sides of his head, the top of his head, and one in each hand like that spooky creature from Pan’s Labyrinth. That’s how it seemed, anyway.

