Tottenham have reportedly set out their stall for one of their star players, with Barcelona closely monitoring him and two other elite clubs going on the offensive.

Spurs have had an awful campaign in domestic football. They are currently 17th in the Premier League, with only the three already relegated sides worse off.

Though they are in the Europa League final, it would be a kick in the teeth to lose that and finish so low in the Premier League.

Poor form means Spurs run the risk of some of their star players looking to jump ship. Right-back Pedro Porro, with four goals and nine assists in all competitions this season, after four goals and eight assists last term, will be in demand.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham have set out their stall for him at €60million (£50.5m). That’s with Barcelona ‘closely monitoring’ his situation.

The report states Barca will have to manoeuvre carefully if they want to submit a formal offer, and given their poor financial situation, it seems it would be tough for them to finance a deal for Porro.

The desire to land him is there nonetheless, though two other elite clubs are also waiting to pounce on the Tottenham star.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are both said to be considering Porro’s signing. City, where the Spaniard was owned for a short while, are said to welcome his return.

It has recently been stated by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano that current City right-back Kyle Walker – on loan at AC Milan – will ‘100% leave’ this summer whether or not he’s signed by the Serie A side.

The insider stated there is a four-man right-back shortlist at the Etihad, and that Tino Livramento is one of the names on there.

Porro was not named by Romano – Livramento the only name given – but the Tottenham man has previously been linked with a return to City, so it would not be a surprise to see them pursue him given his form in an inferior side over the last couple of seasons.

