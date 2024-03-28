Barcelona hoping top manager will ‘change his mind’ on future as Prem bosses cut from list

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has detailed how he has asked Xavi to “change his mind” on leaving the club, while it’s also reported Mikel Arteta is no longer on their manager shortlist.

Xavi’s first full season in charge of Barca could not have gone much better. The club’s former midfielder guided his side to the La Liga title with a 10-point gap to rivals Real Madrid in second for good measure.

But this season, they have struggled. Real currently top the table, and Barca have only just climbed up to second – but eight points below the leaders – after being below Girona for a lot of the campaign.

That has surely contributed to Xavi’s decision to step away from the club at the end of the season, a decision he announced months ago.

Laporta wants Xavi to stay

Amid the manager search, president Laporta is seemingly hopeful that the boss goes back on that call.

“I’ve made it clear to him that I would like him to stay, but I understand the pressure he feels,” Laporta told Mundo Deportivo.

“I asked if there was a chance he might change his mind, but I could see the pressure on his face.

“I told him to relax and not feel pressured. He has said he will leave at the end of the season as planned, but we’ll see. Let’s not stress about it now because things are going well.”

If his decision is not reversed, Barca will obviously need to hire a new coach. One man whose name has cropped up regularly is another former midfielder of the club’s, Arsenal boss Arteta.

Arteta, De Zerbi no longer wanted

But after it seemed like he was one of the top coaches being courted for the role, the La Liga giants have now decided he is not the right man for it.

Indeed, Mundo Deportivo reports his ‘lack of experience’ is one of the main reasons they don’t want him, along with the fact he’s got another year left on his Arsenal deal, which means they’d have to pay out the rest of his contract – that’s somewhat difficult amid their current financial strife.

Another coach who is said to be too ‘inexperienced’ at big clubs to be given the job is Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Instead of the Premier League pair, it’s said Luis Enrique, Hansi Flick and Rafa Marquez – the current Barcelona B manager – are the main names being courted.

