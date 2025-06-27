Lionel Messi has been linked with a move away from Inter Miami.

According to reports, FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has been ‘offered a blockbuster’ transfer and he has made a decision on his ‘priority’.

Barcelona‘s financial woes meant the 38-year-old had to leave the Spanish giants upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Messi was linked with clubs around the world before he joined Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain and despite lining up alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, his stint in France did not live up to expectations as he could not help them win the Champions League.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner opted to cut his spell at PSG short, refusing to extend his contract in 2023 as he left to sign for MLS outfit Inter Miami.

Messi has sparkled for Inter Miami in recent years, grabbing 50 goals and 24 assists in his 62 appearances in all competitions.

He is currently competing at the Club World Cup, with his goal against Porto contributing to Inter Miami reaching the knockout stages of the tournament. The MLS side face PSG in the last 16 on Saturday and will surely exit the competition at this stage.

Messi’s long-term future is in doubt as his current Inter Miami contract is due to expire at the end of this year and it remains to be seen what his next move will be ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Argentina international, who helped his nation win the 2024 World Cup, is likely to retire next year, but he will look to go out with a bang and will need a suitable move to appropriately prepare for next summer’s tournament.

Messi was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia before he joined Inter Miami and a transfer to the Middle East remains on the cards, with reporter Rudy Galetti providing more details for our pals at TEAMtalk.

Messi is said to have been ‘offered a Cristiano Ronaldo-style blockbuster contract’ to leave Inter Miami for the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hila deemed the ‘frontrunners’ for his signature.

The ‘eye-watering proposal’ for Messi is said to ‘include a staggering signing-on fee and wages rivalling Ronaldo’s’ and it ‘has been formally presented to Jorge Messi, Leo’s father and long-time agent’.

