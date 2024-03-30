According to reports, FC Barcelona are ‘in danger’ of losing Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo in the summer amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Cancelo was a key player for Man City before a fallout with Pep Guardiola led to him leaving the Premier League club during the 2023 January transfer window.

Barcelona ‘in danger’

The Portugal international spent the end of last season on loan in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich before he joined Barcelona during last summer’s transfer window.

The full-back struggled at Bayern Munich but he has fared much better in La Liga. He has four goals and four assists in his 32 appearances across all competitions.

Given how important he has been this season, it is hardly surprising that Barcelona are keen to keep Cancelo beyond the end of his current loan.

But Barcelona are still struggling financially and Spanish outlet Sport claims they are ‘in danger’ as the Cancelo ‘operation could become very complicated’.

To add to Barcelona’s issues, Cancelo is said to have received an ‘offer’ from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal with Man City ‘prioritising a definitive sale for close to 50 million euros (£42m)’.

The report adds: ‘It will be very difficult for the Blaugrana club to be able to pay for a transfer this summer and they are betting on extending the loan for another year, already introducing a purchase option that could be mandatory. The valuation made by City and Barca is very far apart, so the agreement would not be easy at all.

‘City is aware of the interest that the footballer arouses in Arabia and, specifically, in Al Hilal, a club that could bid for the player through a purchase offer that would be unattainable for Barca. And everything will depend on the footballer’s will because the economic proposal that they could put on the table from Arabia could be enormous.’

Barcelona ‘fire-sale’

A recent report from journalist Ben Jacobs claimed Barcelona are expected to sanction a summer fire-sale to balance the books.

“LaLiga president Javier Tebas says Barcelona must sell “two or three of their top-class players” to meet the league’s spending cap,” Jacobs told Caught Offside.

Barcelona recently saw their annual spending limit cut by €66m to €204m, and their squad costs are currently around €400m.

“It’s difficult to predict who could be sold this summer until it’s clear who the new Barcelona manager is, even though Deco is already working towards the summer.

Jules Kounde and Raphinha are clearly two sellable assets, but neither want to leave. It’s just a case of whether Barcelona’s hand is forced. Raphinha will certainly have some Saudi interest.

“Kounde is playing out of position at right back, and Barcelona have other centre-back options. 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi breaking through is potentially bad news for Kounde.

“Chelsea are not currently looking at Kounde, despite originally vying with Barcelona in summer 2022 to sign him. PSG are prioritising Lille’s Leny Yoro, but if they fail in that pursuit then they could consider Kounde as an option.”