Barcelona join the race to sign Liverpool and Arsenal target after incredible Euro campaign

Athletic Bilbao would have been well aware that they have one of Europe’s hottest stars on their books even before Barcelona joined the race to sign their star man.

Nico Williams has already held talks with several top Premier League sides and now Barcelona are set to throw their hat into the ring for the Spanish Euro 2024 hero.

Barcelona’s sporting director Deco has held discussions with head coach Hansi Flick and the pair are in agreement that Williams would be a great fit for the Camp Nou.

Reports out of Spain suggest that Barcelona have made Williams their top priority target for the coming window and are confident of getting a deal done.

Barcelona join Premier League heavy-hitters Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Aston Villa in chasing Williams but the latest updates suggest they are the favourites to secure his signature.

When Chelsea recently made contact with the player they learned that Williams has a preference for the club he wants to join from his current crop of suitors.

Williams’ camp have made it clear that the move to Barcelona is the one that he prefers over all other offers that are in prospect at the moment.

Regardless of the interested clubs, Bilbao are reportedly holding firm on their desire to secure a £43m transfer fee for the electric winger who lit up the Euro 2024 final.

Barcelona have also learned the price they will have to pay and it seems they have made some attempts to bargain Bilbao down.

Williams is contracted to Bilbao until 2027 and the club are well aware that he is in great demand making the chances of a discount move extremely slim in this case.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Williams has already met with Barcelona to discuss personal terms and the suggestion is that Deco and company will push to complete the signing soon.

According to the Italian, Barcelona are eager to come to a personal agreement with Williams before he can have his head turned by clubs in the Premier League.

“More on Nico Williams and Barça,” Romano wrote on X.

“The agent has met with Barcelona director Deco today.

“Face to face meeting took place in Zaragoza, as called by Gerard Romero

“Barcelona have made their proposal to Nico, trying to agree on personal terms before English clubs.”