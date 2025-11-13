Barcelona have made Harry Kane their ‘first-choice target’ to replace Robert Lewandowski as they look to prey on a clause in the England captain’s contract.

Lewandowki’s contract expires in the summer and Barcelona are keen on replacing the 37-year-old with 32-year-old Kane, who they see as ‘the ideal younger replacement’, according to The Guardian.

The Catalans may look to trigger a clause in Kane’s contract with Bayern which would allow him to leave for £57m in the summer, before the end of his contract in 2027, with the striker free to talk with prospective suitors in January.

Kane joined Bayern from Tottenham for £100m in the summer of 2023 and has scored an incredible 108 goals in 113 games, becoming the fastest player this century to reach 100 goals for a club playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues when he hit that mark in September.

Kane would likely join Marcus Rashford at the Nou Camp as they want to take up the option to make the Manchester United forward’s loan move permanent at the end of the season for £30m on the back of a stunning start to life in Spain which has seen him contribute six goals and nine assists in just 16 games.

It had been assume when Kane left for Bayern that he would one day return to the Premier League, but he admitted last month that his time in the Bundesliga has made him consider the possibility of that never happening.

Kane said: “If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back. Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back.”

That said, in music to Barcelona ears, Kane did also admit that he’s open to other opportunities.

He added: “What I have learnt in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point with Bayern right now I am fully all in with Bayern.

“Personally, I don’t want to rush into anything. The conversation I am sure will be one we have and then we will go from there.

“I am extremely happy there, my wife and kids are happy to stay and as you get older that’s a big part of any decision you make.

“But, as always, you never know what is around the corner. I am not going to put my eggs in any basket. I am going to enjoy what I am doing and right now that is at Bayern Munich, definitely for this season and probably next season that is going to be the way.”