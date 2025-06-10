Real Madrid legend slams Barcelona star Lamine Yamal in bizarre attack: ‘I don’t like it’

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has been slammed by Real Madrid legend Guti in bizarre criticism after a Spain press conference.

The 17-year-old has been in incredible form for Barcelona this season as his nine goals and 13 assists helped Hansi Flick’s side to the La Liga title.

Yamal recently scored twice as Spain progressed to the final of the Nations League by beating France 5-4 in the semi-finals – but Luis de la Fuente’s side lost the final to Portugal on penalties on Sunday.

After the final against Portugal, Real Madrid legend Guti – who also played for Spain – hit out at Yamal for his Ibiza style in the post-match press conference.

A furious Guti commented on El Chiringuito: “I don’t know if this is the first time I’ve seen a guy with a cap backwards. I don’t like that because he’s with the Spanish national team!

“When he goes to Ibiza, or wherever he wants, he can do it. But not with the Spanish national team at a press conference. I don’t like it.”

Despite Guti’s outburst, it has been a season to remember for Yamal with the youngster drawing lots of praise from Barcelona sporting director Deco.

Deco told Globo: “He is one of those players who appear every year and amaze everyone.

“He has this ability not only technically, but he is also very mature for his age. And he also has this magic, not only in terms of what he is like on the field.

“But, perhaps because of his age, he identifies a lot with the young audience. It makes him a player who not only moves people when they see his game, but is also creating a story.”

MORE BARCELONA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool star ‘slips verbal pact’ on exit to ‘all out’ Barcelona as Laporta ‘clings to’ sale ‘promise’

👉 Who will win the Ballon d’Or trophy in 2025? Dembele the favourite as Yamal loses Nations League final

👉 ‘Leave him alone’: Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ballon d’Or hopeful against media pressure

After recently tying Yamal down to a new contract, Deco insists his age did not matter in negotiations, he added: “Whether he’s 17, 27 or 30, we have to show the same respect for everyone. A player renews a contract and is recognized for what he generates for the club. It doesn’t matter if he’s 17 or 18. What’s important is his performance.

“Obviously, then there’s the question of how he’s going to react to all of this. I believe that his management is very good. He’s already shown that he has the mental capacity to deal with this moment. I hope and believe that he’s prepared for this moment.”

After their Champions League semi-final clash against Barcelona, Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi declared Yamal as “a phenomenon born every 50 years”.

Inzaghi said: “We could even have won this game against a team who have a player who is difficult to stop. We started well, but they created a lot of problems: he created a lot of problems. He is a player I had not seen live before. We had to double up on him. We managed it better in the second half and could even have won.

“Lamine Yamal is a phenomenon born every 50 years. We made some adjustments to improve how we dealt with him after the break, which is not easy. He really impressed me today.”

Barcelona head coach Flick sadi after the same match: “I think he’s special. I said it, often before, he’s a genius. During the game, when I look at the match from the outside, it’s not like when you see after.

“You see all the details and it is unbelievable how he does it. At 17 years old, he’s an unbelievable player and for me the important thing is he keeps going.

“He was so important for us in the first half. He created a lot of things and scored the first goal. You know, I know, everyone knows, and after today, that he is a fantastic player. He does it always in the big games.

“In the big matches like the semi-final today, he shows how good he is. This is what we want and need from him. He’s always there. He has to enjoy it too. I am really happy that this talent who comes every 50 years plays for Barcelona.”