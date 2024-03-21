FC Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has told Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland what he must do to match Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Haaland has emerged as one of the best strikers in the world and has arguably taken Man City to a whole new level since his £51m move to the Etihad from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

“It’s a long way to go…”

The 23-year-old has 81 goals in his 87 appearances for the Premier League title holders across all competitions and he’s on track to win a couple more trophies this season.

Man City will fear that they may lose Haaland to Real Madrid at some stage in the coming years and he certainly should be in the frame to win the Ballon d’Or on multiple occasions before he retires.

We are nearing the end of the Ronaldo vs Messi era as the two footballing greats are closing in on retirement but Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are among the players primed to step up in their absence.

READ MORE: The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland… More Champions League knock-out goals than Neymar



Pique has warned Haaland that will have to win “so many titles” if he is to come close to matching the achievements of Messi and Ronaldo.

“I think he has a lot of potential but to arrive at the level of Messi and Cristiano, it’s a long way to go,” Pique said on talkSPORT.

“He has to win so many titles, he has to do this for 15, 17, 20 years and this is not easy also.

“He’s very young, very promising and he has a lot of potential but still I think he’s far away from those two.”

Pique is also insistent that Messi is the “greatest player in the history of the game”.

“He’s the greatest player in the history of the game for sure,” Pique added.

“The thing with Leo is when he first arrived at the club, we are the same age so we played together for four or five years in the youth academy.

“When he arrived he was very small, very thin, crazy small. When we saw him first we thought if we touched him we’d destroy him so be careful.

“But then he started the first training session it seemed impossible that the ball would leave his foot, it was impossible to tackle him and after that day we said, ‘wow, what is this?'”

READ MORE: Golden Boy winners ranked by likeliness of joining Boehly’s crazy Chelsea project



“I don’t know who wrote that…”

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Haaland limped out of Norway training but the Man City striker has poured cold water on these reports.

“I’m feeling fine,” Haaland told reporters.

“I didn’t walk off the training. I don’t know who wrote that. I trained a full training session. I feel good and am ready to play the match.”

City boss Pep Guardiola admitted over the weekend that he has no control over Haaland’s playing time for Norway. He said: “He is not my player anymore from now on, what they will decide will be fine.

“They know that they fought a lot and train a lot, a lot of adrenaline and concentration to arrive in this position. They know they are friendly games and they have to handle it wisely. Hopefully they can do it.”