According to reports, Arsenal could lose two players to FC Barcelona this summer as the Spanish giants are ‘lining up a sensational swoop’.

The Gunners are coming off a disappointing 2024/25 campaign as they failed to win a trophy and finished second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season.

Despite this, some of their key players are attracting interest from elsewhere and could leave during this summer’s transfer window.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with William Saliba as they are looking to overhaul their defence, while Barcelona are also sniffing around Arsenal.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Barcelona ‘will activate’ a move to sign winger Gabriel Martinelli if they fail to sign Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford.

Now, a report from The Sun claims they could lose Thomas Partey as Barcelona are ‘in talks’ over signing the defensive midfielder.

READ: Arsenal next manager list is topped by three Italians



Partey is among the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent this month and it remains to be seen whether he will sign a contract extension.

In April, a report suggested Partey is ‘happy at Arsenal and his family are enjoying living in London’, so he ‘would be open to an improved two-year agreement or a one-year deal plus an option to extend by a further 12 months’.

However, he has been linked with a return to La Liga. Atletico Madrid are said to be interested in re-signing the midfielder, but they face competition from Barcelona.

The report from The Sun claims Partey is a ‘man in demand’ with Barcelona ‘lining up a sensational swoop’ with ‘talks opened’ with his representatives.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal: ‘Secret meeting’ details emerge as Berta looks to seal striker signing with target ‘keen’

👉 Henry inclusion in ranking of Arsenal’s last nine No.9 signings illustrates Sesko desperation

👉 Arsenal ‘withdraw from bidding’ for striker as Arteta ‘rules him out’; Gunners face Lewis-Skelly disaster

Barcelona believe Partey would be a ‘cut-price fix’ and his arrival has been approved by head coach Hansi Flick, who is a ‘big admirer’ of the midfielder.

It is noted that he ‘would ideally like to stay in north London’ as he has ‘built a strong relationship with Arteta’ and his family is ‘settled in London’, but ‘he is looking for a deal that doesn’t require him to take a significant pay cut- aware that this could be his final major contract’.

There is also said to be interest from the Saudi Pro League, but Barcelona are the ‘first’ to make a ‘serious’ move for Partey this summer.

A source for The Sun added: “Thomas respects Arsenal massively and loves living in London, but he also knows his worth and wants a deal that reflects his standing at the club.”