According to reports, FC Barcelona legend and current Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has decided to ‘green light’ a surprise transfer to a European giant.

The 38-year-old is arguably the greatest footballer of all time, but he is nearing the end of his career and will likely retire within the next couple of years.

Most of Messi’s career has been spent at Barcelona, but he has had stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami in recent years.

Messi joined MLS outfit Inter Miami in 2023 and he was heavily linked with a potential exit ahead of his contract expiry at the end of last year.

He eventually opted to pen a new three-year contract extension to commit himself to Inter Miami until he is 41, insisting after this deal was announced that he is “very happy”.

“It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality – playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park,” Messi said when his new contract was announced.

“Since I arrived in Miami, I’ve been very happy, so I’m truly glad to keep going here.”

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham added: “Our vision was to bring the best players to Inter Miami and to this city, and that’s exactly what we have done.

“We brought the best player to have ever played the game to our city. That shows our commitment to Miami, but it also shows Leo’s commitment to the city, to the club, and to the game.

“He’s still as committed as he’s ever been and he still wants to win.”

Despite this, it has been suggested that Messi could leave Inter Miami on loan to play regularly ahead of the summer’s World Cup, and veteran commentator Levent Tüzemen has told A Spor that he has given a ‘green light’ to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

It remains to be seen whether this will come to fruition because it’s hard to see it happening, but Tüzemen claims Messi has set a unique “condition” for this transfer and has turned down Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

“The management confirmed it,” Tüzemen said.

“They wanted to bring Messi from the USA. Messi’s stance is clear: the American league is physically demanding, and he doesn’t want to arrive at the World Cup injured.”

“Al-Hilal made an offer, he did not accept it. If Messi comes, one million people will go to the airport.”

Tuzeman added: “Messi said he would come on the condition that he plays in Istanbul.

“He expressed that he would play 12 matches on the condition that he does not go to away games.”

