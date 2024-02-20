Barcelona, Man City have €20m valuation ‘difference’ as saga for Arsenal target ‘drags on’

Barcelona are only willing to pay half of Manchester City’s asking price for Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo, according to reports in Spain.

Cancelo is on loan at the Blaugrana for the campaign and has three goals and four assists across all competitions in 2023/24.

He spent the second half of last season with Bayern Munich after falling out with Man City manager Pep Guardiola.

It looks like the Spanish boss does not have a place for Cancelo in his squad and is hoping to sell him at the end of the season.

The Portugal international was linked with Arsenal before joining Barcelona, with Bayern unwilling to sign him on a permanent basis.

There are still doubts over Gunners left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, which means those links to Cancelo are not going away.

The player seems keen on staying in Barcelona, though. Unfortunately for him, the La Liga champions are still strapped for cash.

Barcelona probably would have signed Cancelo permanently last summer if they had the funds at their disposal and they are still far away from meeting City’s valuation, according to Sport (via Sport Witness).

The report says that Barca and City’s valuations of Cancelo ‘differ greatly’.

Guardiola’s side are looking for €40million (£34.2million), while the Catalan giants are only willing to pay €20m (£17.1m), it is claimed.

Cancelo is ‘more expensive than expected’ and things are expected to ‘drag on’, which means Barca could be in trouble if another club – perhaps Arsenal – enter the race for the 29-year-old’s signature.

Another loan player the Blaugrana are eager to keep hold of is Joao Felix, who joined from Atletico Madrid last summer.

Jorge Mendes is the agent of both players and is actively seeking a deal to make both moves permanent.

There is more hope for Felix as Atletico are aware they will not receive big offers at the end of the season, the report adds.

