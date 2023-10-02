Barcelona want ‘very cheap’ Man Utd pair as they wave ‘goodbye’ to ‘unconvincing’ former Leeds star

Manchester United could have a buyer for Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho over the next couple of transfer windows, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent a lot of money in the summer to help Erik ten Hag build on a successful first season at Old Trafford but some fans and pundits don’t feel like the starting XI has improved.

Man Utd have made a terrible start to the new Premier League season with the Red Devils losing four of their first seven opening league matches for the first time since 1989-90, when Sir Alex Ferguson was reportedly one match away from being sacked.

As well as poor performances on the pitch, Man Utd boss Ten Hag has had to deal with a number of off-field issues, including a fall-out with Sancho.

The England international came off the bench in their first three Premier League matches but was left out of the squad for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal before the last international break.

Ten Hag insisted that the Man Utd winger has been omitted because of his performances on the training pitch but Sancho rejected those claims on social media.

Sancho deleted his post but is still refusing to apologise to the Man Utd boss and his coaching staff and is currently training away from the first-team squad.

And now Spanish publication Nacional insists Barcelona are eyeing ‘two bargains’ from Man Utd in the form of Sancho and team-mate Martial.

That is because Barca are ready to wave ‘goodbye’ to former Leeds United playmaker Raphinha with the Brazil international still ‘unconvincing’ for the La Liga giants.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has added Man Utd duo Sancho and Martial to his ‘wish list’ as he looks to sell Raphinha and bring in more effective replacements.

It is claimed that any transfer attempts for the pair ‘would be very cheap due to the situation that both players are experiencing’ at Man Utd with Martial in the final year of his contract.

Because of the Catalan giants’ situation, Barcelona will once again go ‘fishing in troubled waters’ with Laporta having to ‘choose between one of the two players’.

Martial, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla, has only started two of the Red Devils’ seven Premier League matches this season.

