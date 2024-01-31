According to reports, Spanish giants FC Barcelona have ‘already contracted’ a candidate to replace Xavi amid interest in Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta.

It was confirmed earlier this month that club legend Xavi will be leaving Barcelona at the end of this season.

After ending last season as La Liga champions, Xavi’s side have declined this term and sit eight points adrift of league leaders Girona.

Speaking after Barcelona lost 5-3 against Villarreal at the weekend, Xavi told reporters: “Before you ask me the pertinent questions, I want to announce that as of June 30, I will not continue as Barça coach.

“We have been talking about it with Laporta and as a culé, I think that the club needs a change of dynamic.

“As a culé, thinking about the club and the players I think they will free themselves and will be calmer. Thinking as a club man I think the best thing is to leave on June 30. That said, I will give my best in the remaining four months, I think we can have a good season and I hope the dynamic changes.”

Xavi’s announcement came after Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he will depart Liverpool in the summer.

This is the German’s ninth season in charge of the Premier League giants and he has indicated that he is planning to take a sabbatical.

Despite this, Klopp has been heavily linked with Barcelona in recent days and it’s been suggested that he is among their preferred candidates to replace Xavi.

This is while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hit out at “fake news” suggesting he is planning to leave the Premier League side in the summer amid interest from Barcelona.

FEATURE: Pep next? Arteta? Ranking the other 19 Premier League managers on how likely they are to quit like weary Klopp

But according to journalist Christian Falk, Barcelona sporting director Deco has ‘made contact’ with Hansi Flick, who is out of work following his stint as the manager of Germany’s national team.

Falk explained: ‘[Xavi’s] decision has meant that sporting director, Deco, needs to be diligent in the process of appointing Xavi’s successor.

‘According to an exclusive update from Daily Briefing columnist, Christian Falk, the Portuguese has already contacted former Bayern Munich and German national team manager, Hansi Flick, regarding the position – on behalf of club president, Joan Laporta.

‘This is in order to signal the club’s interest and advise Flick that he is on their list of candidates.’

Jose Mourinho has also been linked with a return to Barcelona following his exit from AS Roma, but it was revealed on Wednesday evening that he is hoping to return to Manchester United.