Barcelona media tear into ‘sterile’ Marcus Rashford’s ‘mentality and desire’ amid Man Utd standoff

Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

The Barcelona media have torn into Marcus Rashford following his disappointing performance against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, as Manchester United try to find a solution for the forward’s future.

Rashford, who joined Barcelona on loan from Man Utd in the summer of 2025, was in action against Atletico in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old England international forward did not start the match at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick bringing him on as a substitute for Fermin Lopez midway through the second half.

Rashford failed to make an impact, as Barcelona lost the match 2-1 and went out 3-2 on aggregate.

During his time on the pitch at the Metropolitano, the Man Utd-owned forward did not take a single shot, played one key pass and won one header.

Rashford had a pass accuracy of 76.9%, won one header, and took 17 touches.

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Barcelona-leaning Sport and Mundo Deportivo were far from impressed with Rashford’s effort when he came on.

Sport gave Rashford 5 out of 10 in their Player Ratings and noted: ‘The Englishman didn’t start, and when he came on, he didn’t contribute anything special. He lacks the character to be decisive in crucial moments.’

Mundo Deportivo described Rashford as ‘sterile’ and observed: ‘He was supposed to bring an extra burst of energy, but he was left in no man’s land. It wasn’t very noticeable that Llorente had been on the pitch for many more minutes.’

Barcelona-supporting YouTube streamer Lautaro del Campo went even further and tore into Rashford.

The Touchline has quoted him as saying: “Do you know why, in your career, Rashford, you haven’t won any major titles?

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“Do you know why you have zero Premier League titles with Man United? Because you have to put your foot in here, man.

“These are the matches where you have to SHOW UP. These are the games. This is what you’re at Barça for.

“And honestly, it frustrates me, man. Because I see Fermin still bleeding, literally bleeding from his face, takes a minute to recover and gets back on the pitch.

“I don’t question Rashford’s quality. What I question is his mentality and desire, man. He gets a chance in the box and should lift his head and make the right decision…

“But what does he do? Does he look up? NO, head down, plays it into the middle. Come on, Marcus!”

“He’s been playing first-division football since he was 17. These are the matches where you have to make the difference. These are the games.

“Let me be real: Rashford has quality, no doubt. But over the two legs, Lookman outplayed him, man.

“He had one chance… ONE… and he scored. Just one. Rashford had FIVE in the first leg… and didn’t score any.”

While Rashford’s performance against Atletico was hugely underwhelming, his loan spell at Barcelona has gone well overall.

The forward has scored 12 goals and given 13 assists in 43 matches in all competitions for Barcelona, who are nine points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga at the moment.

Rashford has also been deployed mainly on his favoured left wing by Flick, and he has enjoyed his football at Barcelona.

However, it is far from certain that Rashford will stay at Barcelona next season.

Rashford’s loan deal at the Catalan giants ends at the end of the season, with Barcelona holding an option to make it permanent for €30million (£26m, $35m).

However, according to TEAMtalk, Barcelona are in talks with Man Utd over restructuring the deal.

Last season’s LaLiga winners want to keep Rashford on loan for next season and then make the deal permanent.

Man Utd are reportedly ‘far from satisfied with the situation’ and are ‘actively’ looking at alternative situations.

There is interest in Rashford from Aston Villa and clubs in the Saudi Pro League, but the winger wants to stay at Barcelona.

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