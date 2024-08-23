Barcelona moving on Tottenham man, with Postecoglou ‘keen to cash in’ on flop this summer

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a cut-price deal for Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon, who the club are reportedly ‘keen to cash in on’ with his contract ticking down.

Reguilon has never played north of 27 Premier League games in a season at Tottenham. While he was signed in 2020, he only played at Spurs – sparsely – in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

He has since been sent out on loans to Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford. Two of those loans were in one season, Ange Postecoglou’s first as Spurs manager, and he did not include the left-back in the squad for the first game of this season.

According to Football Insider, the club would be ‘keen to cash in’ on Reguilon now, given his contract with them is up in a year’s time.

And they have got a perfect opportunity to make some money off him, as the report states Barcelona are looking for a cut-price deal for the Spaniard.

With Reguilon ‘almost certain to leave’ amid his club’s stance, it is no surprise that Barca think they can get him on the cheap. What price that would be remains to be seen, but Tottenham will be open to offers.

The La Liga giants are not the only Spanish side who are interested in snaring Reguilon this summer, though.

The report states other La Liga sides are ‘keeping a close eye on his progress’ and have been ‘put on alert’ by his availability late in the summer.

With Barca having seen Marcos Alonso leave on a free transfer earlier this summer, they want to provide cover for Alejandro Balde at left-back, and feel Reguilon would be useful given he is from Spain and may be willing to ‘play a squad role’.

It has previously been suggested that his future lies in England, with interest from a couple of sides, so it remains to be seen if he’d be open to returning to his native Spain.

If the option is that or sitting on the bench at Tottenham, or even watching from home – if he is indeed given a choice – the former would surely be the best plan for him.

