Rashford seen as most ‘realistic’ Barcelona signing but they want Liverpool, Newcastle stars instead

Marcus Rashford is Barcelona's most realistic signing despite them wanting Alexander Isak and Luis Diaz more

Barcelona would reportedly prefer to land Luis Diaz or Alexander Isak out of their forward targets, but Marcus Rashford is seen as a ‘more realistic’ signing in January.

Barcelona have landed top stars from various European leagues for years. In recent times, the likes of Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski were some of their biggest snares.

It is little surprise that, though they are in financial strife, they are continuing to court some of the best players in Europe.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool’s Diaz, Newcastle’s Isak and United’s Rashford are the main forwards on the radar currently.

The potential of signing Rashford has seemed a legitimate one for weeks, given he’s essentially been banished from United’s squad under Ruben Amorim, last playing in early December. He is said to favour a move to Spain.

As such, it is believed that Rashford is the ‘more realistic’ signing of the Premier League trio. That is despite the fact it’s made clear that Barcelona would rather sign either Diaz or Isak.

That is likely as United would seemingly allow the forward to leave on loan in January, whereas there is no chance that either of the other Premier League sides would let their stars go for anything less than a massive fee.

To get Rashford, Barca will still have to get a couple of players off the books. Indeed, they need to make space in their wage bill to be able to pay his massive contract.

It is believed they are trying to push Ansu Fati out the door, and reports have even stated that United themselves could look to bring the forward through the door on loan.

That would likely help the clubs come to an agreement on Rashford, as if Fati’s full contract was to be paid by United, it should in turn help Barcelona to be able to finance the Englishman’s deal.

