Rather stepping on the toes of Jurgen Klopp, who had announced his departure from Liverpool the day before, in the aftermath of Barcelona’s 5-3 defeat to Villarreal, Xavi told the world he was to step down as the Catalans’ coach at the end of the season.

But who will replace the club legend at the Nou Camp? Here, according to Oddschecker, are the ten favourites to become the next Barcelona manager.

10) Jurgen Klopp

He says it’s “impossible” for him to manage another Premier League club after Liverpool, and we believe him, but we’re not having his claim that he may never return to management. There’s simply no chance a man with that much passion for the game could retire at 56 and live without it.

That said, a Barcelona offer this summer would surely come too soon.

READ MORE: Who will replace Jurgen Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

9) Mikel Arteta

Big Knows The Club vibes at play here after Arteta came through La Masia, and he may well feel he has unfinished business having never made a senior appearance for the Blaugrana.

Reports hint at the Arsenal boss being somewhere near the top of the Barca shortlist, with club chiefs apparently ‘calling’ Arteta over the vacancy. But given the Gunners’ progression year-on-year under his guidance, even if they win the title this season, perhaps especially if they do, the summer would feel like an odd time to jump ship.

Arteta is destined to manage Barcelona, but for now we all need to stop talking about it, because it’s making the Arsenal manager all “upset”.

8) Garcia Pimienta

Earned his chops managing in the Barcelona youth system, starting out as assistant boss of the U16s, working his way up to becoming manager of Barcelona Atletic, having spent nearly two decades at the club.

He took charge of Las Palmas since January 2022, earning promotion to La Liga last season, and putting them on course for their highest finish since the 1970s this term, with European qualification still a possibility. There’s is a story lost amid the Girona fairytale in Spain, and given an identity based upon La Masia principles, Pimienta would ease back into life at Barca with a minimum of fuss.

7) Thiago Motta

Shared duties at the base of Barcelona’s midfield with Edmilson and another guy on this list before Sergio Busquets came through and blew them all out of the water. Motta got fired from Genoa two months into his managerial career, but is now doing a fine job with Bologna, guiding them to ninth in Serie A last term – their highest finish in over two decades – and fourth thus far this season, with Champions League qualification a distinct possibility.

6) Michel

Something of a promotion expert, Michel got both Rayo Vallecano and SD Huesca into La Liga before losing his job mid-season. Third time’s a charm though, and having taken Manchester City’s sickly sibling into the top flight, he led Girona to tenth last term and now has them in a title race with Real Madrid, who spent €573m to build their squad compared to Girona’s €33m. Ludicrous. He’s got them playing some lovely stuff too, and has a reputation for improving players.

5) Pep Lijnders

Totally understandable that Liverpool are considering him, but Lijnders being this high on a list of Barcelona candidates having never been the manager of a football team other than a 22-game stint in charge of NEC Nijmegen is incredible, and testament to the reputation he’s built as Klopp’s second in command.

Pep Lijnders discusses tactics with Jurgen Klopp.

4) Thomas Tuchel

Could be in line for a sensational return to Chelsea having announced he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, with Todd Boehly apparently now aware that the Blues would be far better off with him still in charge. But Barcelona will be tempted by his Champions League record, after he took Paris Saint-Germain to the final in 2020 before winning it with Chelsea in 2021.

Barcelona haven’t won Old Big Ears since 2015, and they are increasingly desperate to scratch that itch.

3) Roberto De Zerbi

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are all keeping tabs on the 44-year-old, who’s taken little old Brighton into the last 16 of the Europa League playing the sort of football deserving a true European giant. If Barcelona don’t snap him up, one of the other big boys will.

2) Rafael Marquez

Reports suggest that the former midfielder, now leading Barcelona Atletic, has already – unsurprisingly – been lined up to replace Xavi in case of emergency, but making him the permanent boss would represent a significant risk given his experience thus far has been in the third tier of Spanish football.

He’s said to be very close with sporting director Deco and also has a good relationship with president Joan Laporta. This may well be a case of who he knows, not what he knows.

1) Hansi Flick

Flick “would love” to join Barcelona having been out of a job since leaving the dumpster fire that is the German national team in September. His club CV is brief but absurdly strong.

He’s only managed Bayern Munich but won four major trophies, including the Treble in his debut season, and won a ridiculous 70 of the 86 games he was in charge for, a win percentage of 81. Recency bias given his struggles with Germany may well clear the way for Barcelona to land one of the best club managers around.