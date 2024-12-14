Barcelona ‘obsessed’ with Trent Alexander-Arnold as Hansi Flick demands move ‘as soon as possible’

Hansi Flick wants to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold at Barcelona 'as soon as possible'

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick currently has the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold as ‘one of his obsessions’ and has asked the club to land the free transfer ‘as soon as possible’.

That Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season opens up a lot of possibilities. There’s a chance that he stays, but he has also been linked with some huge sides.

The main club courting him have been Real Madrid, who are relentlessly pressing to land him on a free transfer for the summer.

But Barcelona have also been linked at times, and it seems that is due to their manager being a huge fan.

Indeed, reports in Spain claim Flick sees the signing of Alexander-Arnold as ‘one of his obsessions’ at the moment, and that a high-calibre player could be signed for no transfer fee makes the operation viable.

Barca’s well documented financial issues would make a transfer for somebody of the Liverpool man’s value impossible, so they see the free transfer as a great option to land a fantastic player.

As such, reports state Flick wants Barca to make the move ‘as soon as possible’. Indeed, the club are aware of the battle they could face with Real, which it’s stated could be ‘intense’ and want to avoid having to go head to head with them.

Time is running out, with Alexander-Arnold able to pen a pre-contract agreement in January, and Real have already put the groundwork in, so Barca have a big task to edge past them.

There is of course the chance that Liverpool tie their star right-back down to a new contract, and of late, it’s been suggested that’s looking more likely than it was at one stage.

Still, there has been no definitive decision made, so any of the three avenues could still be taken.

