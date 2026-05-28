According to reports, FC Barcelona are ‘considering’ a move for Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie in this summer’s transfer window.

Barcelona are not pulling any punches in the transfer market, with it now clear that they have more freedom to spend heavily after being restricted in previous windows.

In recent days, Hansi Flick’s side have moved clear of Bayern Munich and others in the race to sign Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon, who has been in Spain today ahead of the move.

Barcelona are set to finalise Gordon’s arrival in a deal worth around £69m, but they are not stopping there.

They may also yet sign Marcus Rashford permanently following his successful loan spell, while they are keen on a deal for Atletico Madrid standout Julian Alvarez.

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Now, a report from The Daily Mail claims they are plotting a move for Arsenal star Hincapie, who spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at the Emirates.

Hincapie has grown into his debut season at Arsenal, who have the option to sign him permanently from Bayer Leverkusen for around £45m.

A recent report claimed Arsenal will ‘exercise’ their clause to sign Hincapie permanently, but The Daily Mail are reporting that Barcelona are ‘weighing up an approach’ for the defender.

Still, it is noted that Barcelona chiefs ‘recognise’ that it will be a ‘difficult deal to pull off’ this summer.

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Barcelona to ‘test the water’ over Piero Hincapie

The report adds:

‘As such, Barca sporting director Deco recognises prising away Hincapie is no easy transaction but they are willing to test the water as they search for a left-sided centre-back. ‘It is understood the defender is happy at The Emirates but similarly, should Barca pursue their interest, Arsenal’s reply will give a clearer indication of how he is viewed going forward.’

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, who is set to become a free agent next month, has also been linked with Barcelona, and journalist Gianluigi Longari claims his move to the Nou Camp is ‘one step away’ from being completed.

Longari said on X: ‘Excl: Barcelona one step away from closing the deal for Bernardo Silva. Overcame the competition from all the other teams that had scouted the ex-Manchester City player.’

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